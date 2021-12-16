Liposome Drug Delivery Market Size Worth $6,992.95 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Liposome Drug Delivery Market Size is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery solutions, increasing R&D expenditures in pharmaceutical companies. The liposomal doxorubicin segment accounted for more than 36.22% of the market share in 2019; in terms of technology, stealth liposome technology held the largest share of the market in 2019; in terms of application, cancer therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

According to the new market research report "Liposome Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Others); Technology ( Stealth Liposome Technology, Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology, DepoFoam Liposome Technology, Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL)); Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy)", published by The Insight Partners, the global liposome drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 6,992.95 million by 2027 from US$ 3,594.41 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, IPSEN Pharma, Celsion Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Acrotech Biopharma, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Pacira Biosciences, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the liposome drug delivery market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2019 Luye Pharma’s Lipusu, an innovative paclitaxel liposome formulation was included and approved as a first-line drug for non-squamous cell carcinoma in the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Guidelines.

In December 2019, CELSION, Inc. signed a memorandum of agreement with Hangzhou Yuhang Economic Development Area to establish a subsidiary in the Yuhang District of Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang Province. The expansion of the company is likely to provide a favorable scenario for commercializing of innovative liposomal cancer therapies.

In July 2018, CHEPLAPHARM acquired worldwide rights, except US from Novartis AG for VISUDYNE used in the treatment of patients with predominantly classic subfoveal choroidal neovascularization (CNV) due to age-related macular degeneration, pathologic myopia or presumed ocular histoplasmosis.

The North American region held the largest share for Liposome Drug Delivery Market, by region. The burgeoning penetration of nanotechnology in drug delivery systems translated into commercially viable products is likely to be responsible for the dominance of the market. Furthermore, presence of key market leaders in the region investing huge amounts in research and development of new drug delivery channels to improve the efficacy of the drugs are expected to come up with novel liposomal solutions in the near future securing potential growth in the market.





On the other hand, the regulatory bodies in the US and Canada, the US FDA and Health Canada respectively are also encouraging the use of these solutions in healthcare systems as promising anti-fungal and anti-cancer treatments thereby boosting the demands of these products. The U.S. health system is witnessing massive investments in research and developments for innovation of new drug delivery systems, which would, in turn, drive the growth of Liposome Drug Delivery market in the U.S. during forecast period. For instance, Encapsula NanoSciences has extensive collaboration with academic research laboratories and is currently working with synthetic chemists and cancer biologists at a major university in the development of new anti-tumor compounds that require a liposome delivery system to be dosed in vivo. Moreover, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been funded by the National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) to develop intravesical liposome nanoparticles to treat overactive bladder (OAB), interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome (IC/PBS).

Besides, massive investment in the U.S., the strong pipeline, along with product approvals for the liposome drug delivery, is expected to drive the U.S. market. For instance, PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc., headquartered in the U.S., has a strong pipeline for the liposomal drug delivery system. The company is seeking divestiture opportunities for its complex generic DoxoPLUS (PEGylated Liposomal Doxorubicin) asset, and it has completed a substantial amount of nonclinical and clinical development. Also, in August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. got approval for the first-ever RNAi Therapeutic, ONPATTRO (patisiran), for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. Further, Celator Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received NDA approval for the use of VYXEOS (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC).

Moreover, Cytori Nanomedicine has a strong pipeline which includes both early and late-stage nanomedicine product candidates; patented albumin-stabilized liposomal encapsulated docetaxel (ATI-1123) and generic pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin (ATI-0918), respectively.





The Asia Pacific region is a niche market at the present stage has high potential for growth, which attributes to the increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical giants in the region a robust pipeline for liposomal drugs. In addition, the rising disposable incomes among Asian population leading to increasing awareness towards health and lifestyle is also likely to propel the market growth. Furthermore, the government regulations in countries such as India to reduce the prices of the drugs for the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases is also to cater a significantly large number of patient groups further spurring the market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Liposome Drug Delivery Market:

Over the past few decades, research and development (R&D) in liposomal drug delivery systems is increasing across the world due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Liposomal drug delivery offers various advantages such as improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, and decreased toxicity making these delivery systems ideal for patients suffering from various chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among population worldwide. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018. Targeted drug delivery system (TDDS) is a system, which delivers the drug in a controlled manner at a preselected biosite. Nanotechnology based delivery systems are making a significant impact on cancer treatment and the polymers play a key role in the development of nanoparticulate carriers for cancer therapy. Some of the major technological advantages involved in the nanotherapeutic drug delivery systems (NDDS) are prolonged half-life, improved bio-distribution, increased circulation time of the drug, controlled and sustained release of the drug, versatility of route of administration, increased intercellular concentration of drug, and many more. The liposomal carriers utilized in nanotechnology drug delivery systems are likely to experience rapid adoption, which in turn is propelling the market growth.

Diabetes is one of the life-threatening chronic diseases with no specialized cure. Diabetes of all types can lead to various complications in different parts of the body and can increase the overall risk of premature death. Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss, and nerve damage are the major complications associated with diabetes. As there is significant increase in the diabetes cases across the world, it is resulting in life-changing complications among the population. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, 46 million diabetic patients were reported in North America, which was expected to reach 62 million in 2045. Moreover, the data also reported that approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017 and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the globe. The disease prevalence is accounted an increase of around 35% during the forecast period. The exogenous insulin is usually administered through subcutaneous route of administration for diabetes management. However, the recent attention towards insulin-coated liposomal carriers facilitating oral insulin intake and activating the target drug delivery action, which on the other hand is propelling the growth of the liposome drug delivery market over the coming years.





Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Segmental Overview

Based product, is segmented into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, others. The liposomal doxorubicin segment accounted for more than 36.22% of the market share in 2019. In terms of technology, the liposome drug delivery market has been segmented into stealth liposome technology, non-PEGylated liposome technology, depofoam liposome technology.The stealth liposome technology held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of application, the liposome drug delivery market has been segmented into fungal diseases, cancer therapy, pain management, viral vaccines, and photodynamic therapy. The cancer therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. . Healthcare systems are under tremendous pressure due to simultaneous involvement in several processes. The number of infections of COVID-19 has killed thousands and rising exponentially. Moreover, diversion of resources from liposome based drugs development to coronavirus treatment, ventilators, and nasal swabs among others is likely to hamper overall productivity of the drug development during the forecast period. In the more severe cases of the respiratory illness, patients may require specialist respirators to take over the role of the lungs. These respirators are in short supply, however, along with medical personnel, hospital space and other personal safety equipment required to treat patients. However, some of the companies are expected to involve in the validating the feasibility of liposome delivery in Covid 19. These factors likely to have impact on North America liposome drug delivery market.





