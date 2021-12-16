3D Cell Culture Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

The global 3D cell culture market is projected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ccording to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based Platforms, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Gels, Bioreactors, Microchips, and Services), Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, and Regenerative Medicine), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at $1.23 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027. A 3D cell culture is defined as an assembly of biological cells in in-vitro environment in a particular pattern that resembles the in-vivo conditions present inside the human body. 3D cell cultures are mainly categorized into three types namely, standard cultures, organ-on-chip models and tissue bioengineering. Owing to the benefits offered by 3D cultures over conventional methods, the use of 3D cell culture technology is recognized as an essential tool in drug discovery, toxicology testing, tissue engineering and basic research.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-cell-cultures-market

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture industry. The prominent players in the market are facing a set-back, due to the lockdowns, which has led to a drop in the manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among the researchers across universities & academic institutes. However, this deleterious impact is being compensated by a rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase in R&D for developing regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

Key players profiled in this report include 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Corning Incorporated, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1474

Key Findings Of The Study:

• Among products, the micro-chips segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• South Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%.

• By application, cancer research application dominated the global 3D cell culture market throughout the analysis period.

• U.S. was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

• By end user, the academic institutes segment is projected to dominate throughout 2027.

Other Trending Reports:

High-throughput Screening Market

Cell Therapy Processing Market

Get Up To 25% Discount On Every Report.

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: