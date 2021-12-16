Plant-based Nuggets Market to reach US$ 533.7 Mn by 2030
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has predicted the consumption of plant based nuggets to surge in the forthcoming years. Rising focus on health and wellness among consumers is underpinning growth in the market. Market players are looking to capitalizing on this opportunity by mimicking the taste and nutritional profile of meat-based products.
The demand for plant-based nuggets is likely to surge further in response to the increasing incidence of lactose intolerance. With consumers around the world looking for plant-based alternatives to replace dairy-based and milk products, plant-based nuggets sales market are likely to rise further.
Consumers around the world are rendered more conscious, thanks to widespread coverage given to animal atrocities. Various campaigns are organized to educate them about the ill effects of such practices on the environment. As a result of such initiatives an increasing number of consumers are swaying away from meat consumption to healthier and eco-friendlier plant-based alternatives. This is expected to bode well for the global market.
According to the Center for Nutritional Studies, a high-fiber diet helps in keeping gut lining strong and reduces the chance of side-effects or allergic reactions due to food ingested. As more and more allergic consumers are switching to a plant-based diet, plant-based nuggets sales are likely to surge.
The world was already experiencing a rise in various chronic diseases and the unpredicted COVID-19 pandemic triggered the situation even further. With the repetitive outbreaks of pandemics across the world, consumers have changed their perception about the consumption of animal-based products.
"Market giants in the food chain industry are taking cue from shifting consumer preference and varying their menus consequently. Plant-based nuggets are widely adopted across menus of some of the prominent names in the HoReCa industry. This is anticipated to augur well for the market in the approaching years." comments the FMI analyst.
However, production cost of plant-based nuggets is comparatively higher, which results in their high price. This could hamper the overall expansion of the market to an extent. Nonetheless, launch of their products in diverse textures and nuggets has been paving way for growth. Especially with focus on animal cruelty surging, FMI foresees positive growth on cards for the market.
Plant Based Nuggets Market - Key Highlights
• Europe holds the majority of market share in the global market on the back of an optimistic consumer approach towards vegan-meat and vegetarian products.
• Plant based chicken will record a CAGR of 25.8% over the assessment period.
• HoReCa remains the preferred distribution channel throughout the forecast period.
• Soy-based protein sources to witness widespread usage among users due to its meat-like texture and high protein content.
Plant Based Nuggets Market - Drivers
• Government initiatives to promote eco-friendly, feasible, and nutritious plant-based products are creating lucrative prospects in the global market.
• Growing demand for natural & additive-free labels is anticipated to bode well for plant-based nuggets.
• A shift from retail stores to e-commerce is anticipated to benefit the plant-based nuggets market.
Plant Based Nuggets Market - Restraints
• Retaining the high functionality, texture, taste, and nutritional value of plant-based nuggets is anticipated to be a key challenge encountered by manufacturers.
• Higher prices of products will hamper the sales of plant based nuggets market.
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
The onset of Covid-19 pandemic affected people's lifestyles, redefining their food inclination. Growing awareness about the immune system and body has urged people to shift to a healthy diet. While the outbreak disrupted market sales but is likely to get well with the reopening of hotel chains. The addition of plant based products is likely to attract customers seeking healthier options, ascertaining market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global plant based nuggets market include Burger King, McDonald's Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., KFC, Alpha Foods, Nuggs (Simulate, Inc)., Kraft Foods, Inc., 365 Everyday Value, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Inc., Beyond Meat, The Vegetarian Butcher, Nestlé S.A., Gooddot Vegetarian and Heura Foods. The global plant-based nuggets market is highly competitive as a result of the growing focus on the health benefits of a plant-based diet, the market is foreseeing incessant entrance of new players.
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Mr. Debashish Roy
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-hot-dogs-market
email us here