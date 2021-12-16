Wilton Manors City Commissioner Attends City Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Mike Bracchi stands beneath the Wilton Manors Christmas tree in Celebration of the South Florida holiday season.

Mike Bracchi welcomed back the annual South Florida holiday event that went on hiatus in 2020, and also advocated for traditional but safe holiday festivities.

“It is important to provide residents with outdoor festivities, in a socially distant and safe manner.” — Mike Bracchi, Attorney at FPLF and Wilton Manors City Commissioner

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilton Manors City Commissioner Mike Bracchi recently attended the city Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Justin Flippen Park in Wilton Manors. The ceremony featured music by local performers and the local chorus, a number of festivities, and the lighting of the Menorah, Kinara, and Christmas Tree.

Commissioner Bracchi stated, “this all-embracing ceremony is indicative of the inclusiveness of our beautiful Island City.” The ceremony took place at the park named after the late mayor. “Justin loved our city and he would dress up as Santa every year. This park is the perfect place to continue the annual lighting ceremonies,” Bracchi said.

This year’s event was attended by hundreds of local residents. Because the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, residents and friends were excited to be back outside celebrating holiday cheer. “It is important to provide residents with outdoor festivities, in a socially distant and safe manner. People are eager to get out and enjoy the holidays this year” Bracchi stated.

About Michael “Mike” Bracchi

Bracchi was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November, 2020. He practices full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC. Bracchi has earned a number of degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. Bracchi is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York. He also serves as an Arbitrator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and previously was an Arbitrator with the New York City Court – Small Claims Division.

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Bracchi

Phone: (954) 281-2212

Email: mbracchi@wiltonmanors.com