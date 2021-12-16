Coronary Stents Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast - 2022

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its lead position throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% .

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Coronary Stents Market by Product (Drug-eluting Stent, Bare-metal Stent, and Bioabsorbable Vascular Stent), Biomaterials {Metallic (Cobalt Chromium, Platinum Chromium, Nickel Chromium, and Stainless Steel), Polymeric, and Natural Biomaterials), End User (Hospital & Clinic and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global market was valued at $4,806 million in 2015, and is projected to reach at $9,003 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2022. The drug-eluting stents (DES) segment accounted for nearly half of the total market in 2015.

Coronary stents are small elastic tubes used for the treatment of narrowed and blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). These reduce the symptoms of chest pain (angina) and aid in the treatment of a heart attack. These types of stents are also called as heart stents or cardiac stents. They comprise metal mesh and are implanted in constricted coronary arteries during a technique known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty.

The metallic biomaterials segment dominated with three-fourths of the market, in 2015, owing to cost-effectiveness of these materials. Metallic biomaterials provide efficacy of vascular healing as compared to other materials. These are used to manufacture expandable and drug-eluting stents. The global metallic biomaterials market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Key Findings of the Coronary Stents Market Study:

• The bio-absorbable stents are anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the analysis period from 2016 to 2022.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its lead position throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

• The metallic biomaterial segment occupied more than half of the total market in 2015.

• China occupied one-fourth of the share of the total Asia-Pacific coronary stents market in 2015.

• India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2016 to 2022

