Calcium Carbonate Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends, Developments and Forecast by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global calcium carbonate market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate from the medical sector.

Calcium carbonate is beneficial for the human body for the betterment of bones, muscles, nervous system, and other parts of the body. It is also used as an antacid in order to cure upset stomach and indigestion. There has been a high demand for calcium carbonate in the medical sector owing to its usage as a dietary supplement or base material for medicinal tablets. Thus, this is a vital factor responsible for the growth of this market. Further, the calcium carbonate is also useful as a natural moisturizer which helps to protect the skin from dryness and becoming itchy and maintain its natural moisture. This is also an important factor driving this market’s growth.

However, the transportation cost for raw material required for the manufacturing of calcium carbonate is relatively high, which is anticipated to restrict the growth of this market.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is classified into Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC). Based on end-user, the market is divided into paper, plastic, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants , agriculture, chemical, construction, and others. By geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.





Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Demand for Calcium Carbonate from the Food Industry to Fuel the Market

Calcium carbonate proves useful as a dietary supplement that can be added to various salts, which contain different volumes of pure or elemental calcium. Thus, there is an increasing demand for calcium carbonate from the food industry. This acts as an important factor driving this market’s growth. Further, the calcium carbonate helps to maintain blood pressure, cures fatty liver disease, helps in strengthening of bones, and several other body treatments. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand for Calcium Carbonate from Several End-User Industries to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate in the calcium carbonate market share on account of the increasing demand from numerous industries such as packaging, building and construction, and others.

North America region is anticipated to grow speedily in this market due to the large presence of calcium carbonate manufacturing companies in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Europe is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market due to the rising demand from the medical sector for the production of dietary supplements.





Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production of Calcium Carbonate by Key Players to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the calcium carbonate market are focusing on the increasing production and distribution of calcium carbonate across several regions due to its high demand from various end-user industries. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business functions and strengthen their market presence.





Key Industry Development:

November 2018: Omya AG launched new calcium carbonate under the brand name Omya Smartfill 55-OM for use in biopolymers. This new product is designed particularly to be used as filler material for polylactic acid.





