Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market is Projected to Register A CAGR Of 7.70% Over the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid strength concrete market has been estimated to be USD 354.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. The rise in construction activity in several developing economies will boost the demand over the forecast period. Rapid concrete is a type of concrete that gets strength in a very short span of time. It is also considered as an alternate solution to various other types of concretes for the preservation and conservation of fast ageing infrastructure.

The increasing number of infrastructural projects along with the developing regions will drive the private as well as public investment in the construction industry over the forecast period. Not only this but also special emphasis is given on the eco-friendly concrete which will drive the demand of the product over the forecast period.

In addition, different initiatives taken by the government like “Housing for All” are mushrooming the infrastructural, residential, and commercial building sector in India, and similar development projects in other developing countries, which is another driving factor of the global rapid strength concrete market.

On the other hand, the lack of consumer awareness will act as the major restraining factor of the global rapid strength concrete market.

Some Key Developments Offered in The Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market Report:

February 2019: Aggregate Industries (UK) had created a new line of high early strength concrete for use in void fill, structural, and tracked applications.

November 2017: Butterfield Color (Illinois) was bought by Sika Corporation (Switzerland), allowing Sika Corporation (Switzerland) to integrate their value chain.

Impact Of COVID 19 On Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting various industries. Although construction activity was continued for the short term, the construction work was moderately affected owing to the factors like shortages of subcontractors, supply chain disruption and termination of expense control contracts. Because of the pandemic, the government has prioritized its spending commitment with revised budget by focusing on recurring spending. These gaps had a negative impact on the annual short to the medium-term gap in the infrastructural investment which has impacted the overall demand for construction materials.

Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market, by Strength

Based on the strength, the global rapid strength concrete market is segmented into 0 To 40 MPa, 40 To 80 MPa and Above 80 MPa. Among these, 0 to 40 MPa segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to the increasing use of rapid strength concrete in the infrastructural sector.

In a short period, the 0 to 40 MPa, the rapid strength concrete archives high strength and is the main objective is to offer a permanent solution and increase the life of the structure due to which it is mainly used in buildings/floor, roads and bridges constructions and others.

Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market, by Application

Based on application, the global rapid strength concrete market is segmented into roads/bridges, tunnels, highways, airfields, and building/floors. Building/floors. Among these, the airfield segment is witnessing the fastest growth owing to its increasing use in airport construction as it develops high strength within few hours. Not only this but it also fastens the construction work and saves time on building sites, The application of rapid strength concrete can be found in terminal buildings, runways, taxiways, car parks and fire stations. Moreover, they are also used in concrete pavement repair.

Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market, By Region

Based on region, the global rapid strength concrete market is segmented into Europe, North America Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa Among these, Europe is witnessing the fastest growth owing the development in the infrastructural sector in the region. The government of the region is also making heavy investment on the building and construction industry. Apart from this, the growing need for the structural maintenance of the federal trunk road infrastructure due to the growing strains and stresses drive the market.

Some Major Findings of the Rapid Strength Concrete Market Report Include:

An in-depth rapid strength concrete market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global rapid strength concrete market, which include Sika Corporation (Switzerland), Cemex S.A.B (Mexico), BASF SE (Germany), CTS Cement (U.S.), Tarmac (U.S.).

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global rapid strength concrete market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global rapid strength concrete market.

For more detailed report, please visit Quince Market Insights website report titled, “ Rapid Strength Concrete Market , By Strength (0 To 40 MPa, 40 To 80 MPa, Above 80 MPa) By Application (Roads/Bridges, Building/Floors, Tunnels, Airfields, Highways), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

