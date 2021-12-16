Public Hearing to be held January 25 on Draft Air Permit for North Carolina Renewable Power

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a remote public hearing on a draft permit for the North Carolina Renewable Power facility in Lumberton. The public is invited to participate in the January 25 hearing online or by phone. The facility has applied for a permit modification to implement a boiler maintenance project and to meet the requirements of a 2017 Special Order by Consent (SOC).

The facility currently holds a Title V permit and burns wood, poultry cake and poultry litter in two boilers to generate steam that is used to generate electricity in the existing turbine. Under the current operating permit, the facility has been classified as a minor source based on accepted, enforceable limits of 250 tons per year for multiple pollutants regulated under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program. The draft permit reclassifies the facility as a PSD major source to reflect the current emissions, operating scenarios and additional boiler modifications and requires the facility to implement Best Available Control Technology on its boilers and other emission sources.

Event title: North Carolina Renewable Power - Lumberton, LLC Date and Time: January 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 2436 352 5767 WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/31U012y Event Password: NCDAQ

Internet access is not required to participate and comments can be provided by phone. If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by January 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://forms.office.com/g/4gi7XqYdaq or call (919) 707-8714.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line ["NCRP.17C"] You may also leave a voicemail comment at 919-707-8714. Comments will be accepted until January 28, 2022 at 5 p.m.

In the event of a postponement due to extraordinary circumstances, such as severe weather interfering with the Division’s ability to conduct the hearing, the public hearing will be held on February 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. Any notice of postponement shall be posted on the Division’s website at https://deq.nc.gov/public-notices-hearings. If an alternate hearing date is required, the comment period will remain open until February 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report and related documents are available online.

