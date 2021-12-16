Medical Carts Market Worth $1,302 Million by 2023 | By Component, Technology & Application

The emergency carts segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific medical carts market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Carts Market by Type (Emergency, Procedure, Anesthesia, and Other Carts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global medical carts market was valued at $571 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,302 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. The emergency cart segment accounted for nearly half share of the total market in 2016.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-carts-market

The emergency carts segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific medical carts market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. China dominated the Asia-Pacific medical carts market in 2016, accounting for more than one-third market share in terms of value, and is projected to continue this trend in the future. In addition, growth in improvement of patient safety and nursing efficiency supplement the market growth. Further, advancement in technologies, such as telemedicine offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of medical carts, and limited government funding restrain the market growth.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2284

Key Findings of the Medical Carts Market:

• The procedure carts segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global medical carts market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a higher growth rate of 13.5% during the forecast period in terms of value, owing to the high population base in countries, such as India and China.

• The emergency cart segment dominated the overall market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% in terms of value, from 2017 to 2023.

• In terms of both value and volume, China accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period in Asia-Pacific region.

• UK is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 13.8% in terms of value and 13.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

• In terms of volume, procedure carts are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 12.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Other Trending Reports:

Medical Computer Carts Market

Medical Mattress Market

Get UP To 25% Discount on Every Report.

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: