Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size Worth $ 3.5 Billion, At a 4.7% by 2028 | Coloplast, Welland Medical, B. Braun Melsungen

An ostomy is surgery to create an opening (stoma) from an area inside the body to the outside. It treats certain diseases related to the digestive system or urinary system. Ostomy can be either temporary or permanent. Some cases require permanent detachment or removal of an organ. There are different types of ostomy. The three most common ones are colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. An ileostomy is where the small bowel (small intestine) is diverted through an opening in the tummy (abdomen). The opening is known as a stoma. In ileostomy, the base of the ileum or small intestine is attached to the opening or stoma. A urostomy is a surgery that allows urine (pee) to leave the body without going through the bladder, whereas colostomy is an operation that creates an opening for the colon, or large intestine, through the abdomen.

Drivers:

High prevalence of cancer and increasing number of ostomy procedures is expected to boost the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market over the forecast period. The number of ostomy procedures is increasing with the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Ostomy procedures/surgeries are performed to treat for these medical conditions.

According to a report from the American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 43,030 new cases of rectal cancer and around 97,220 new cases of colon cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Colorectal cancer was the third-most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. This in turn is also expected to increase the number of ostomy procedures, driving the market growth.

Major Key players in this Market:

Moreover, increasing demand for ostomy drainage bags due to increasing number of ostomy procedures is expected to augment the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market. For instance, according to the American Medical Association and American College of Surgeons, every year, about 120,000 Americans undergo urinary ostomy procedures and over one million Americans have stomas at any given time. Moreover, according to the Cancer Research U.K., in 2016, around 69% of individuals with bowel cancer underwent emergency surgeries needed a colostomy bag.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focusing on launching novel, innovative products to improve their product portfolio and technological advancements to manage leaks and skin issues, which in turn increase the hospitalization of ostomy patients. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market.

For instance, in November 2013, a U.K.-based company, 11 Health Ltd., developed a novel sensor-based technology called Ostom-i Alert to help warn patients when their ostomy bags are full so they can empty them without risking an overflow.

Moreover, in April 2014, ConvaTec announced the launch of an innovative new ostomy pouch that for the first time brings the clinically-proven skin and leak protection of Moldable Technology to ostomates who prefer the convenience of a one-piece pouch.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

• Colostomy Bags

• Ileostomy Bags

• Urostomy Bags

By Usability:

• Single-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

• Multiple-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

By System Type:

• One-piece System

• Two-piece System

By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Restraints:

High risk of complications is expected to hamper growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market. For instance, patients undergone ostomy procedures experience a variety of discomfort or problems. As reported by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 20 to 70% of individuals experienced stoma-related complications after ostomy. Moreover, 25 to 43% of individuals with ileostomies and around 7 to 20% of individuals with colostomies experienced peristomal skin-related complications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global ostomy drainage bags market Torbot Group Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., ALCARE Co., Ltd., Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group plc, Welland Medical Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

