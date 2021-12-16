Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market was accounted for US$ 75,408.1 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% for the period 2020-2027

Platforms for crisis emergency and incident management refer to security measures against potential disruptions in order to strategize incident response. Satellite phones, first responders, vehicle ready gateways, and emergency response radar are among the communication technologies used in crisis situations and incident management platforms. The global crisis emergency and incident management platforms market is divided into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Key players in this Market:

· Honeywell International Inc.

· Intergraph Corporation

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· Environmental System Research Institute Inc.

· Motorola Solution Inc.

· Guardly

· Rockwell Collins Inc.

· Iridium Communication Inc.

· Siemens AG

Drivers & Trends

There has been increased demand for internet, mobile usage, social media surfing, and digitalization. Furthermore, security breaches as well have increased, which increase has led to increased demand for crisis event management platforms. These platforms are required to address the sharing of information across emergency agencies and stakeholders involved in response and recovery. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global crisis emergency and indent management platforms market during the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Developments

· Major market players are involved in product launches, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in September 2019, Honeywell International Inc. introduced next-generation Enterprise Building Integration (EBI), Command and Control Suite, and Digital Video Manager for building security management.

· Key companies are focused on business expansion, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Rockwell Collins, Inc. expanded its operational aircraft weather observations program by entering into agreement with Latin America Airlines for including the airlines’ fleet of aircraft.

