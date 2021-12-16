$4,000,000 Investor Wanted for New AQUARIUM Featuring 100% Safe Animal-Interactions with Millions of Potential Visitors
$4,000,000 Investor Wanted for New AQUARIUM Featuring 100% Safe Animal-Interactions with Millions of Potential Visitors
What we do is give families an opportunity to experience the five continents on our planet, represented by hundreds of species, all without having to leave their community.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Investor Wanted
— Founder
The Ultimate Land and Sea Adventure awaits for the savvy investor featuring the most unique land-and-sea adventure with over 1,000 exotic animals! At this new location, visitors will: (1) Hand-feed the Sloth; (2) Feel the shell of Stormin’ Norman the giant sulcata tortoise; (3) Snorkel with stingrays and sharks; (4) Take a selfie with Marina the Mermaid; and more! Visitors will journey through the Amazon Rainforest, Caribbean, Mayan Jungle, and Pirate Island. This new location will also create an unforgettable experience with exciting exhibits and activities for entire families and children of all ages.
“The thought process is that we are bringing in animals that people would not otherwise be exposed to. We are building an awareness for the need for conservation. We are doing this by bonding and understanding the challenges animals face in their own habitats. This is really helping to preserve the areas where these animals originate from.”
Valeah Bardsley, Partner
801-623-9366
VictoryRunn@gmail.com
Similar to the previous 14 aquariums that have been built, this new INTER-ACTIVE AQUARIUM will also take visitors on a journey through five continents where you can see, touch and feed thousands of animals. Hands on encounters let you connect with sloths, otters, stingrays, caiman alligators and more. Anyone in search of a ‘slice of the wild side’ can enjoy walk-in aviaries or snorkeling in the tropical waters filled with reef sharks, stingrays and tropical fish. This new aquarium will be an ideal venue for (a) School field trips, (b) Birthday parties, and (c) Private events. “Our aquariums bring the educational components and combine them with all the fun that you typically don’t get from an aquarium: you can go beyond the glass, touch, feel, feed and really bond with a lot of different types of animals when you go through one of our AQUARIUMS.”
Existing Locations: 10
Founded: 2015
Aquarium Size: 20,000 to 40,000 Square Feet
Additional Stand-Alone Aquariums: 4 ( Circa 2011 )
Features, Functions and Education: A focus on the issues facing the oceans is part of the aquarium’s messaging. One of the great features that we are bringing into every facility is an exhibit on aquaculture. In this we really advocate the benefits of sustainable fish farming. We also teach about how overfishing is hurting our world, and how there are better ways. The core function of the aquatic facilities is primarily educational and concerned with spreading that conservation message. However, it is achieved through edu-tainment: “It’s a lot about providing an excellent experience around the earth, around the animals, and having that awesome interaction that makes people really care. Until people really see these creatures, they don’t understand and appreciate them. They see that they are very cool and we need them and we want them in our environment.”
Animal welfare: there is no conflict between animal welfare and the need to be entertaining. In most communities, conservation and animal welfare are the aspects people find fascinating. “There are a lot of people in the communities where we operate who love animals and are passionate about the environment. They want their kids to have that experience, so in that regard it’s pretty simple. On the occasions where we have activists identifying that animals belong in the wilds, our message always remains consistent – we always put our animals first. Our team members are really well-qualified to take care of their needs, and we have veterinarians that come in to make sure that our animals are happy and healthy. In that regard we do a great job of ensuring that we are providing the right environment and care for the animals, so that when our consumers come in we can provide that great experience for everyone.” https://www.quora.com/Has-PETA-ever-included-zoos-and-aquariums-that-are-AZA-certified-on-their-list-of-animal-captivity-issues-or-are-they-only-targeting-those-that-arent-AZA-certified
Swift expansions across the US: In terms of expansion … “So we are expending all across the US, and are really excited by the welcome that we are getting from a lot of the retailers and the communities that we are moving into. There have also been talks about expanding internationally, and we would definitely consider it. Right now our plans for expansion include only malls in the US. However, there are a lot of great markets internationally. There is definitely a lot of opportunity to bring this model to other communities around the world. We sell annual passports. These allow guests to come in for 365 days. They do this at the cost of a family of four attending maybe two, two and a half times.”
Technology plays an important part in visitor experience: Technology is incorporated into the visitor experience and learning initiatives at the aquariums. “In terms of our facilities, we do have some VR components that we have brought in. This includes an amazing interactive sand table where a holographic image is projected onto the sand. Based on how you move the sand around, it shows you how environmentally that area would be affected. If, for example, you make a high peak in the sand, you may end up with snow caps and a lake at the bottom. We also have water tables at some of our facilities. While we are looking at ways to be a little bit more technology focused, it is really about experiencing the animals.” https://www.peta.org/living/entertainment/animal-friendly-destinations-vacations/
Valeah Bardsley, Partner
801-623-9366
VictoryRunn@gmail.com
TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award Recipient
https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo-cTopOverall-g1
Travel in 2020 looked different, to say the least. We stayed a little closer to home, hit the open road, took to the great outdoors, and saw our own hometowns in a new light. And millions of travelers everywhere shared reviews and opinions based on those places and moments that left an impression. Our Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best list is drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: Real travelers who’ve been there before. Here, the most popular, most loved destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond. Immerse yourself in a world of discovery as THE AQUARIUM takes you on an adventure through rainforests, deserts and the depths of the seas. With exciting exhibits and activities for families and children of all ages, you’ll be able to get wet with the stingrays, feed the toucans, encounter the caimans, marvel at the sharks, take selfies with the snakes and more. https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g45963-d11926853-Reviews-SeaQuest-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science, and recreation. AZA represents more than 240 facilities in the United States and overseas, which collectively draw more than 200 million visitors every year. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums meet the highest standards in animal care and welfare and provide a fun, safe, and educational family experience. In addition, they dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation, and education programs.
Leaders in Animal Care and Welfare: AZA is the independent accrediting organization for the best zoos and the best aquariums in America and the world, assuring the public that when they visit an AZA-accredited facility, it meets the highest standards for animal care and welfare. Less than 10 percent of the 2,800 wildlife exhibitors licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture under the Animal Welfare Act meet the more comprehensive standards of AZA accreditation. The highly trained professionals at AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums provide excellent care for more than 800,000 animals, making them the leading experts in animal care and welfare. Learn more about our accreditation standards.
Leaders in Conservation: Conservation is a priority for AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums and a key part of their mission to save species from extinction. Every year, AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums spend $230 million on field conservation alone, supporting projects benefitting more than 800 species in 130 countries. To date, the AZA Conservation Grants Fund has provided $7.7 million in support for 400+ projects worldwide. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums are leaders in the protection of threatened and endangered species. Through AZA SAFE: Saving Animals from Extinction, the entire AZA-accredited zoo and aquarium community is focusing our conservation science, wildlife expertise, and outreach to millions of annual visitors on saving species in the wild. The AZA Species Survival Plan® (SSP) program is a cooperative animal management, breeding, and conservation effort that works to ensure genetically diverse, self-sustaining populations of more than 500 species of animals.
Leaders in Conservation Education: As centers for conservation, AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums provide the public with essential connections to the natural world. More than 50 million visitors to AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums are children, making accredited zoos and aquariums essential to science and environmental education. AZA-accredited facilities train 40,000 teachers every year, supporting state science curricula with teaching materials and hands-on opportunities for students who might otherwise have no first-hand experience with wildlife. In fact, there is growing evidence that aquariums and zoos are highly effective at teaching people about science and connecting them to the natural world. Read more about our education programs.
Leaders in Professional Excellence: AZA is dedicated to providing our members with the resources they need to be the best in our profession. AZA facilitates cooperative animal care and conservation programs, hosts two conferences a year, offers numerous networking and professional development opportunities, and much more. Learn more about the benefits of AZA membership: https://www.aza.org/accred-faq
Valeah Bardsley, Partner
801-623-9366
VictoryRunn@gmail.com
Valeah Bardsley
Partner
+1 801-623-9366
email us here