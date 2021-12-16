Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,546 in the last 365 days.

Seafood Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in seafood market covered in the report are Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Marine Harvest ASA, Leigh Fisheries Ltd, Lee Fishing Company, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seafood market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in fish breeding techniques across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Seafood Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crustaceans, Cephalopods, Molluscs, Ground fish, Flat fish, Others), By Category (Frozen Seafood, Salted Seafood, Dried Seafood, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market will benefit from the growing demand for seafood across the world.


Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global seafood market are:

  • Grupo Nueva Pescanova
  • Marine Harvest ASA
  • Leigh Fisheries Ltd
  • Lee Fishing Company
  • Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
  • Midas Gold
  • True World Foods Miami LLC
  • Seattle Fish Company
  • Cooke Aquaculture Chile S.A., Inc


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seafood-market-101469


The demand for exotic seafood has risen drastically in recent years. Several food offerings and varieties in seafood have contributed to the growth for the global seafood market. As several health benefits related to seafood have been unfolded in the past two decades, the demand for seafood has increased subsequently, which in turn will contribute to the growth for the global seafood market in the forthcoming years. Seafood offers several health benefits as they are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Advances in fish breeding and methods of fish traps and harnessing will aid the growth of the global seafood market in the coming years. The awareness regarding health-conscious foods and the emphasis on the development of tasty as well as healthy seafood will contribute to the growing demand for seafood across the world.

The report on seafood market provides a detailed analysis on the global seafood market. Several growth drivers have been analyzed in the report. In addition to growth drivers, a few of the factors that have restrained market growth have also been highlighted. For a detailed understanding, the global seafood market has been classified into various sub-segments and the leading segments have been highlighted.


Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Crustaceans
  • Cephalopods
  • Molluscs
  • Ground fish
  • Flat fish
  • Salmonids
  • Pelagics
  • Tuna
  • Others

By Category

  • Frozen Seafood
  • Salted Seafood
  • Dried Seafood
  • Smoked Seafood
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Retail
  • Online Retail

By Geography


Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seafood-market-101469


Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions has emerged in favor of the seafood market growth. Companies are increasingly adopting strategies that will help them generate substantial seafood market revenue. Recent advancements in fish breeding techniques and the growth strategies in association with these methods will lead to an increased demand for seafood across the world. In 2019, Neuva Pescanova Group and Isidro signed an agreement for the commercialization of fishes. The companies agreed to commercialize turbot and sea bream. This collaboration will not only aid the growth of the company but will also constitute an increase in the global seafood market size in the coming years. The report provides an in-depth analysis of several such mergers and acquisitions and gauges their impact on the global market.


North America Holds a Dominating Seafood Market Share

The growing demand for seafood in several countries across North America has contributed to the growth of the domestic market. Fortune Business Insights states North America held a dominating share of the global seafood market. The inclination towards the consumption of seafood is one of the driving factors in the market. The rapidly rising food and beverage industry in North America will add to the demand for seafood in this region.


Speak To Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/seafood-market-101469


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Primary Logo

You just read:

Seafood Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.