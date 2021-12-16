Vision Helpdesk provides Free Help Desk Software, Service Desk and Live Chat Software to NGO's

100% Free Customer Service Tools to NGOs, Non-Profit Registered Charity Organizations

NASHIK, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian web-based software, Vision Helpdesk is currently offering free customer service tools to NGOs, non-profit registered charity organizations all over the world. The company behind the software is charging absolutely nothing for their various tools

and services like Help Desk Software, Satellite Help Desk, Service Desk Software, and Live Chat Software for various registered charity or open-source projects. The users will also get software updates whenever they need them.

Many registered charities, NGOs, and non-profit organizations often face challenges while dealing with customer support.

Their Help Desk Software is a multi-channel help desk that converts the business

email, phone, chat social media, and web requests of their clients into tickets. It also manages them at one place at the central help desk.

Their Satellite Help Desk Software has all the features of regular help desk software and it also can manage customer support for several companies or brands under a single roof.

The Service Desk Software at Vision Helpdesk has every feature of help desk software plus the ability to plan, structure, and deliver IT services all at once then simply reacting to incidents. It serves equally

for both end-users and for IT service providers.

Their Live Chat Software boosts the productivity of the customer support team of companies by allowing them to deliver real-time quick and reliable support to their customers. It is highly secure for both the

organizations and customers.

Vision Helpdesk software is customer service software developed by Nasik-based privately held debt-free, JPK Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Created in 2007, the Vision Helpdesk has been helping companies become stronger in their customer support services. It is now offering its four best customer service tools to NGOs, non-profit registered charity organizations for free.

To know more about the tools and services, visit their website https://www.visionhelpdesk.com/free-help-desk-software

