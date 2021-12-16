Metabolomics Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Metabolomics Market

Metabolomics is the large-scale study of small molecules, commonly known as metabolites, within cells, bio-fluids, tissues or organisms.

Drivers:

Increasing application in therapeutic areas and research and development (R&D) is expected to propel growth of the global metabolomics market over the forecast period.

Several analytical approaches have been used to study metabolites in different fluids, tissues, and organisms. Metabolomics is widely used in screening responses to biotic/abiotic stress, determining gene function, and phenotyping of genetically-modified plants. Thus, there is an increasing demand for metabolomics worldwide. Moreover, metabolomics is very essential in R&D of any therapeutic drugs. The importance of metabolomics is also expected to increase as the screening of metabolomics data records and its metadata can lead to different theories and purposes in biotechnology.

Furthermore, rise in government funding and increase in research and development activities is is expected to augment the growth of the global metabolomics market. Market players are engaged in R&D to determine gene function and improve its accuracy in diagnosing a disease. For instance, in June 2016, Agilent Technologies announced the launch of a range of systems, software, and technologies to improve both the speed and accuracy of mass spectrometry.

Regional Insights:

The global metabolomics market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global metabolomics market, owing to the increase in investment in research and development, increasing awareness among people about the benefits of metabolomics, availability to technologically advanced products, and the presence of leading manufacturers in Canada and the United States. For instance, in 2012, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) planned to invest around US$ 14.3 million, as well as to fund over US$ 51.4 million in future to fast-track the development of the emerging field of biomedical research, known as metabolomics. Moreover, NIH invested US$ 7 million in the first three centers, with plans to invest over US$ 28 million over five years. The Regional Comprehensive Metabolomics Resource Cores will increase the national capacity to provide metabolomics profiling and data analysis services to investigators.

Market Taxonomy:

By Instrument:

Separation Technique

Detection Technique

By Application:

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Nutrigenomics

Toxicology Testing

Personalized Medicine

Functional Genomics and Others

By Indication:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders and Others

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global metabolomics market are Bruker Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., LECO Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as product launch, merger and acquisition, etc., to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that the company has acquired HighChem, Ltd. HighChem software solutions are used to analyze complex data and identify small molecules in pharma and metabolomics labs.

In April 2019, Agilent launched new products designed to deliver improved analytical and business outcomes for laboratories involved in a variety of analytical pursuits, including food testing, environmental screening, and metabolomics research.

