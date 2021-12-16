Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.,

Medical Adhesives and Sealants

The global medical adhesives and sealants market is estimated to account for US$ 19,232.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market

Medical adhesives are materials used in the medical industry. There are a wide variety of adhesives to choose from for each procedure, such as those used in nose and ear piercing, incision applications, sutures, and even bandages. Medical adhesives are also used in skin care. They are also used in dental and cosmetic surgery by helping to hold down tissues after surgical procedures.

Recent Developments:

Major players in the global medical adhesives and sealants market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Grifols launched VISTASEAL, its first plasma-protein-based biosurgery solution.

Major players in the global medical adhesives and sealants market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, CryoLife, Inc. partnered with Misonix for commercialization of CryoLife's NeoPatch product for the treatment of various indications outside of cardiac and vascular surgery.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global medical adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Polyganics received CE marking for LIQOSEAL, its easy-to-use and innovative dural sealant patch.

Moreover, development of bio-inspired calcium phosphate cements is also expected to aid in growth of the global medical adhesives and sealants market. For instance, in December 2018, Researchers from Uppsala University and Stockholm University reported development of new class of bioinspired calcium phosphate cements that can glue tissues together and bond tissues to metallic and polymeric biomaterials.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Opportunities

R&D of new adhesives is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global medical adhesives and sealants market. For instance, in May 2021, PBC Biomed, an Irish-based medical device company, announced to lead a consortium comprised of Biodesign Europe and SFI Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing (I-Form) at Dublin City University and Dolmen Design & Innovation, a Dublin-based product design company, in developing a bone adhesive for the treatment of osteoporotic fractures.

Market Trends:

North America held dominant position in the global medical adhesives and sealants market in 2019, accounting for 38.5% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Growth of the region is attributed to increasing geriatric population in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global medical adhesives and sealants market, owing to increasing number of surgeries in the region. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia. Moreover, increasing M&A activities in the region also aid in growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc acquired Sealantis, an Israel-based medical device company with a patent-protected internal sealant technology platform.

Latin America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global medical adhesives and sealants market, owing to R&D of new approaches in the region. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, reported formulation of dental adhesives with different concentrations of lithium niobate and to evaluate their physicochemical and antibacterial properties.

Key Takeaways

The global medical adhesives and sealants market was valued at US$ 10,684.6 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19,232.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Restraints

Stringent regulations for medical grade products are expected to hinder growth of the global medical adhesives and sealants market. Medical adhesives and sealants are required to undergo stringent testing for safety and effectiveness. This in turn increased production and post-production costs, which in turn may limit growth of the market.

Moreover, medical adhesives are not always suitable for elderly and pediatric patients, which in turn limits their usage, hindering growth of the market.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global medical adhesives and sealants market include, 3M Company, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bostik Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Cyberbond LLC, CryoLife, Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson and Johnson), Grifols, Henkel AG & Company, and Medtronic Plc.

Segmentation

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Product Type:

Synthetic

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Silicone

Polyethylene glycol (PEG)

Others

Natural

Collagen

Fibrin

Albumin

Others

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application:

Internal

External

Dental

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

