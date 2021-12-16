Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Proteome Sciences PLC, Illumina, Inc. Agendia,

Cancer/Tumor Profiling

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer profiling involves the study of tumors, the spread of cancer, and the response of the body to treatment. Tumors are unique to individual patients; therefore, it is difficult to predict the effects of a tumor on the individual patient and the effect of treatment on that individual. However, tumors are found in breast cancers, renal cell cancers, head and neck cancers, ovarian cancers, pancreatic cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancers, liver cancer, and several other types of cancers. There are genetic or environmental factors that may influence the development of tumors and the response to treatment. These factors include the tumor's stage at the time of diagnosis, the patient's general health, and the response of the patient and the medical system to treatment

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1 in 6 deaths occurs due to cancer and around 8.8 million people died from cancer worldwide in 2015.

Growing preferences for cancer profiling over traditional cancer diagnostic methods is driving growth of the Cancer/Tumor profiling market

St. Jude Medical Center's Crosson Cancer Institute has joined Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance (POA) as its 17th member in 2017. POA is established by Caris Life Sciences to promote the appropriate use of molecular tool in diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The St. Jude Medical Center's Crosson Cancer Institute will help Caris Life Sciences to develop standard and best practices to make cancer treatment more effective and precise by advancing the use of tumor profiling.

EpiVax Inc. launched EpiVax Oncology Inc., which is an approach for precision cancer immunotherapy in 2017. EpiVax used molecular profiling through Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to produce therapeutic vaccines for cancer.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. launched CancerSELECT 125 test for pan-cancer tumor profiling in 2016. CancerSELECT 125 identify tumor specific functional sequence mutation in multiple cancer types with high accuracy.

Growing prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for early diagnosis of cancer is expected to fuel the growth of cancer profiling market

According to a report by American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed and around 595,690 cancer deaths were estimated in U.S. Moreover, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), in 2012, around 14.1 million cancer cases were estimated worldwide, in which, around 7.4 men and 6.6 million female diagnosed. As per WCRFI, it is predicted that by 2035, world-widely around 24 million cancer cases will increase.

Furthermore, according to Cancer Research UK, around 356,860 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2014, in which most common cancers were breast, prostate, and lung or bowel cancer. This represent growing incidence and prevalence of cancer around the globe is expected to be the major driving factor for the cancer profiling market over the forecast period.

Growing awareness of cancer by many organization and foundations at local, state and global level include Cancer Preventive Program by WHO, National Cancer Control Program, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, expected to fuel the growth of cancer profiling market in the near future.

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the major key players operating in the global cancer profiling market include Proteome Sciences PLC, Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc., BioTheranostics, RiboMed Biotechnologies Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Genomic Health Inc., Agendia, and Oncopath Laboratories.

Key developments

In May 2019, QIAGEN, launched therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit after it received (USFDA) regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying breast cancer patients.

In May 2019, NeoGenomics Laboratories collaborated with QIAGEN to offer companion diagnostic test for HR+/HER2 for advanced breast cancer patients to detect PIK3CA mutation using QIAGEN’s therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR test.

In May 2018, ILLUMINA, Inc., acquired Edico Genome, a leading provider of data analysis acceleration solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) to accelerate genomic data analysis.

In August 2018, HTG molecular diagnostic, Inc. entered into an agreement with Oncologie Inc., where the companies have agreed to partner on the development of biomarkers associated with Oncologie’s Immuno-oncology pipeline.

In October 2016, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., one of the leading providers of advanced cancer genome testing products and services, launched PlasmaSELECT 64 targeted panel for pan-cancer tumor profiling. PlasmaSELECT 64 identifies clinically actionable and functionally important sequence mutations and structural alterations across multiple cancer types without the need for invasive biopsies.

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market -Taxonomy

By Technology

Microarray

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

By Technique

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

By Application

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Biomarker Discovery

Prognostics

Others (Research Applications)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

