Epigenetics Market growing at a CAGR of 13.6% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2027

Rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

The global epigenetics industry was pegged at $771.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, standardization concerns regarding epigenetics-based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abcam Plc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Diagenode, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Zymo Research

Key Findings Of The Study:

By product type, the kits segment held nearly one third share in the global market in 2019.

By application, the non-oncology segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

