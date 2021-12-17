Business Reporter: Seamlessly Enabling Payments for the World of Global Commerce
Currenxie’s Global Account® platform is driving seamless, affordable cross-border payments for SMEsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to global payments and other financial infrastructure is fundamental to the continued existence and growth of small businesses. Yet, it’s surprisingly difficult.
Millions of SMEs around the world have trouble opening corporate bank accounts, obtaining credit cards, and accessing cross-border payment systems. They’re forced to spend their limited time, resources, and money on a solution that should be easily accessible to all. And it has major consequences for this vital segment within the global economy.
This challenge is the crux of Currenxie’s business. By leveraging the financial services company’s international payment network via their Global Account® platform, businesses of any size have access to a unified, low-cost solution for sending and receiving payments around the world. For SMEs who often incur bottlenecks and high costs associated with wire transfers and currency exchange rates via corporate banks, this is extremely beneficial.
In a video published on Business Reporter, Riccardo Capelvenere, Founder and CEO of Currenxie explains how their modern take on the business account enables businesses of all sizes to receive and send fast, borderless bank payments securely via multi-currency digital wallets and spend with virtual Visa cards, whilst allowing clients to transact at very low costs.
He also explains how extortionate wire transfer and currency conversion fees are becoming a thing of the past, thanks to fintechs like Currenxie helping businesses access global commerce by providing them with a simple solution for making and managing payments. To learn more about how businesses of all sizes can benefit from the Global Account Platform, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Currenxie ••
Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, Currenxie’s cross-border payments and business account solutions offer businesses of all sizes a seamless online alternative to traditional banking, breaking down the financial barriers that prevent them from growing their operations on the world stage. Currenxie has built one of the largest virtual account networks in the B2B fintech space, spanning over 30 countries and 20 currencies. The Currenxie Global Account® platform – the company’s cloud-native core banking system – allows funds to flow freely across its banking network, in real-time, without costly cross-border fees.
Access global commerce with us: www.currenxie.com
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here