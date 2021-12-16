Oncology Information Systems Market Size to Gain Traction of $4,569 million, Growth Opportunities by 2025

The service segment accounted for one-fifth share of the total market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Oncology Information Systems Market by Product & Service (Software and Service), Application (Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Surgical Oncology), and End User (Hospital & Oncology Clinic and Research Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Oncology information systems enable management of patient profiles by combining surgical, radiation, and medical oncology information in one system. Moreover, these systems facilitate management of treatment plans and schedules of cancer patients, and predict the results of the treatments. Safety and efficiency of cancer treatment is improved by use of these systems owing to their ability to predict the treatment outcome.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global oncology information systems market. These include Accuray Incorporated, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. The other players operating in the value chain are Charm Health, Siemens Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Bizmatics, Inc., and Cordata Healthcare Innovations.

Key Findings of the Oncology information systems Market:

The service segment accounted for one-fifth share of the total market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on service, the implementation service segment accounted for about one-fourth share of the global market and is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

U.S. dominated the North America oncology information systems market and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

China is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific oncology information systems market, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the highest growth in the LAMEA oncology information systems market, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

