Nanoemulsion Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report - IMARC Group

Nanoemulsion Market

The Global Nanoemulsion Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Nanoemulsion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Nanoemulsion Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Nanoemulsions refer to thermodynamically stable isotropic systems wherein two immiscible liquids are mixed utilizing emulsifying agents, such as surfactants and co-surfactants. They are non-toxic and have small-sized droplets that provide improved absorption and physical stability properties. As a result, nanoemulsions are used as carriers of drug molecules in the pharmaceutical sector. Besides this, they also assist in protecting drugs that are susceptible to hydrolysis and oxidation and in offering better uptake of oil-soluble supplements in cell culture technology.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanoemulsion-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The shifting preferences towards precision drug delivery systems are among the primary factors driving the nanoemulsion market. In line with this, the rising utilization of these isotropic systems for targeted drug delivery of numerous anti-cancer drugs, photosensitizers, therapeutic agents, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, which is more prone to critical health disorders and diseases, is also propelling the demand for nanoemulsions to treat reticuloendothelial system (RES) infection and in the enzyme replacement therapy of the liver. Apart from this, the increasing usage of these mixtures in the cosmetics and personal care sectors to manufacture foams, creams, sprays, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating product requirement in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for the delivery of antimicrobes, nutraceuticals, coloring agents, etc., is projected to bolster the nanoemulsion market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanoemulsion-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• BlueWillow Biologics Inc.

• Covaris Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• IDEX Corporation

• Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Owen Biosciences Inc.

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

• Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.

Nanoemulsion Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, route of administration and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Small-molecule Surfactant

• Protein-stabilized Emulsions

• Polysaccharide

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Anesthetics

• Antibiotics

• Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

• Immunosuppressants

• Steroids

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800