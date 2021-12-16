The Barnes Firm And KJLH’s Stevie’s House Full Of Toys Cause

The Barnes Firm Personal Injury Attorneys in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year – that time when children’s anticipation and excitement builds-up to the Holiday morning when they open up their gifts and find their favorite toys have been delivered. However, it’s not so for many children. That’s where Stevie’s House Full of Toys comes in. Toy donations come in via sponsors like The Barnes Firm and from friends and neighbors within the Los Angeles Community.

“I can’t think of a better Holiday cause than to bring joy and delight to children and their families who need a help the most,” John Sheehan of The Barnes Firm has said of the event, “what parent ever wants to see their child go without – and a Holiday without gifts and toys has got to be the worst. We always want to help the Communities that we live and work in, and we are truly blessed to be a sponsor for this toy giveaway!”

Background on The Barnes Firm:

The Barnes Firm’s experienced personal injury attorneys focus exclusively on accident cases. They have helped thousands of injured victims recover millions from their personal injury claims.

The firm helps families across New York & California, and has offices located in Buffalo, Long Island, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area.

