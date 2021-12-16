Location Analytics Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2022-2027

Location Analytics Market

The Global Location Analytics Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Location Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Location Analytics Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Location analytics, also called geoanalytics, refers to the tools that aid in interpreting and analyzing real-time or historical geographical data. It is usually used to predict consumer behavior or buying patterns. Location analytics relies on data collected through sensors, cameras, mobile devices, the global positioning system (GPS), social media channels, etc. It offers lucrative and actionable insights into business strategies and thus eases the decision-making process for companies across numerous sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/location-analytics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The elevating utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the escalating digitalization levels across industries are among the key factors driving the location analytics market. Additionally, the inflating advancements in network infrastructures and the rising sales of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronic products are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing need among organizations to access the dynamic location information of consumers to expand their customer base and increase brand awareness is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing adoption of asset management tools to optimize business processes, generate more revenue, detect new opportunities, mitigate potential risks, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the integration of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, and other new-age technologies in geoanalytical applications across industries is projected to fuel the location analytics market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/location-analytics-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Alteryx Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Esri

• Galigeo

• Google LLC

• HERE Technologies

• Hexagon AB

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Sisense Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc

Location Analytics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, location type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Location Type:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Breakup by Application:

• Remote Monitoring

• Sales and Marketing Optimization

• Asset Management

• Risk Management

• Facility Management

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Government

• Transport and Logistic

• IT and Telecom

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800