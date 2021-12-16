Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2022-2027

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market

The Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market trends to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market trends to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), also called cellulose gum, refers to a sodium salt derivative of cellulose with a carboxymethyl group in its chain. It is manufactured utilizing plant-based cellulose, monochloroacetic acid, and caustic soda. CMC is physiologically inert, chemically stable, white in color, odorless, and tasteless. CMC also exhibits various favorable thickening and emulsifying properties. As a result, it is widely used as an adhesive agent in mosquito coils and paper boxes. CMC also finds applications as a stabilizer, binder, and dispersant in cosmetics, medicinal drugs, oil-drilling fluids, detergents, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items and the increasing need to reduce fat levels in gluten-free products and frozen desserts are among the key factors driving the Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market. Besides this, the increasing need for natural stabilizers across the pharmaceutical industry for the production of numerous drugs is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating product requirement in the development of oral, injectable, ophthalmic, and topical pharmaceutical formulations is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of CMC in face creams, lotions, shampoos, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding product usage in the manufacturing of processed and bakery food items is also positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the shifting preferences towards natural and organically-sourced personal care products are expected to fuel the Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc

• Cellulose Solution Private Limited

• Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Daicel Corporation

• DKS Co. Ltd

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Lamberti S.p.A.

• Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited

• Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

• Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd.

• TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, purity level, property and application.

Breakup by Purity Level:

• Highly Purified

• Technical Grade

• Industrial Grade

Breakup by Property:

• Thickening Agent

• Stabilizer

• Binder

• Anti-Repository Agent

• Lubricator

• Emulsifier

• Excipient

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Oil and Refining

• Pharmaceutical

• Paint and Textile

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Paper Coating and Household Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

