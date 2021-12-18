PTFE Membrane Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Rising concern for clean water treatment and applications of PTFE Membrane in the oil and gas industry is fueling the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global PTFE Membrane market is expected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2028. Polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE is a fluorocarbon solid. It belongs to the thermoplastic polymer class and has high tensile strength, self-lubricating, and enhanced flexibility properties among others.

PTFE membranes are utilized in wastewater treatment, oil & gas refineries, industrial filtration, and pharmaceuticals among others. The rise in demand for clean and safe water has elevated the investment in the treatment of water globally, hence driving the market for PTFE Membrane. PTFE Membrane properties make them suitable for industrial purposes and municipal wastewater treatment. The application of PTFE Membrane in oil and gas refineries has fueled the growth of the market. Expensive raw materials for PTFE Membrane, however, are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market followed closely by North America and Europe. The growing need for clean water in India and China is driving this market. With some of the largest refineries in the world present in this region, the PTFE Membrane is witnessing high demand. The rapid increase in industries and urbanization has also augmented the demand for this market. North America has the second-largest market for PTFE Membrane owing to the presence of developed manufacturing units, pharmaceuticals and oil, and gas industries. With the post-Shale revolution in The U.S., the oil and gas industry has doubled over the years.

Key participants include Markel Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Merck Millipore Co., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Pall Corporation, and General Electric Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

PTFE Membrane is a non-reactive filter media that is used in applications involved in acid, bases, solvents, and other liquids.

It is used in aerospace for the development of dry film lubricants. Its application includes cable insulation, fuel hoses, door surface protection, and other assembling parts.

The best-known brand for PTFE is Teflon. It is coated in frying pans and other cookware. It is often used in pipework and containers for reactive and corrosive chemicals.

Medical use of the membrane is booming. It is found in dental drills, guidewires that steer devices through the body, and medical tubing.

It is expected to be used in the manufacture of uniforms in military and firefighting owing to its resistance property in harsh and extreme weather.

Hydrophilic is estimated to be the highest growing segment due to the rising demand in the applications of filtration of liquid chemicals in chemical processing, electronic chemicals, and medical & pharmaceuticals.

Wastewater treatment is estimated to be the highest growing sector in the applications segment due to the concern of water preservation and optimum utilization of water.

The rise in demand for coated footwear in sports activities has also increased with the rise in awareness of the benefits of this market.

APAC region is expected to have the largest market owing to the clean water program in this region and emerging industries.

North America to have the second-largest market with the presence of developed companies and stringent government policies regarding water treatments.

Europe to have the third-largest market. Government plays a crucial part in the maintenance of clean water. Germany, the K., and Italy are the main countries contributing to this growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global PTFE Membrane market on the basis of type, pores size, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Unlaminated

Laminated

Pores Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

1μm

2μm

45μm

65μm

8μm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Industrial Filtration

Textiles

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Architecture

Petrochemical & Chemical Processing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Major Points Covered in the Global PTFE Membrane Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report provides significant details on key market aspects including the key market segments, product innovation scope, and macro-economic and micro-economic growth indicators. In addition, the report segments the global PTFE Membrane market based on product type, technology landscape, and application range.

Executive Summary: Under this section, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed.

Regional Analysis: In this section, the latest report highlights the extensive global presence of the PTFE Membrane market. This section offers key insights into the latest trends in the regional markets including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape: This section of the report highlights the key players in the global PTFE Membrane market. It further emphasizes the leading products and services offered by these companies.

Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product catalog, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

