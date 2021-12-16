Patient Portal Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2027

Patient Portal Market

The global patient portal market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Patient Portal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. The Global Patient Portal Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2022-2027. Patient portal refers to online applications and websites that provide healthcare assistance to patients. It contains detailed track records related to recent doctor visits, discharge summaries, medications, immunizations, and lab results. It also provides patients with convenient access to personal health information while allowing them to interact and communicate with healthcare professionals via the internet.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) across the healthcare sector. Along with this, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions with patient portals has created a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases among the masses have also contributed to the escalating need for efficient patient portals. In line with this, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 across the globe has led to the escalating demand for effective online healthcare assistance. Other factors, including increasing investments by public and private companies to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure have further provided an impetus to market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Bridge Patient Portal Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Chetu Inc.

• CureMD Healthcare

• Eclinicalworks LLC

• General Electric Company

• Greenway Health LLC

• Intelichart LLC

• McKesson Corporation

• Nextgen Healthcare Inc

Patient Portal Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Portal:

• Integrated Patient Portal

• Standalone Patient Portal

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Pharmacies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

