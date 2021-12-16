Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in the City of Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the City of Beloit, Wis., that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

At approximately 7:44 pm on December 15, 2021, a Beloit Police Department sergeant came upon a traffic accident near Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue in the City of Beloit. While investigating the traffic accident, a subject on foot attacked the sergeant and attempted to take the sergeant’s firearm. The sergeant discharged their firearm, striking the subject. The subject was taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Beloit Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.