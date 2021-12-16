Maple Water Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2020-2026

Maple Water Market

Increase in health trend of increased low-calorie beverage intake is the key factor that has augmented the growth of the global maple water market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple water, also known as sap, is a clear liquid, which is filtered naturally from maple trees. Maple water is a natural source of nutrients and possesses hydration properties. To exude sap, maple trees are first tapped and holes are drilled in their trunks and sap is collected through it, which is subsequently processed by heating process.

Increase in health trend of increased low-calorie beverage intake is the key factor that has augmented the growth of the global maple water market. Maple water is used as an alternative to juices and beverages. Moreover, it is used as a substitute of water, owing to its high nutritional values. Maple water contains bioactive compounds and electrolytes, which help the body to recover. Furthermore, it serves as an ideal choice to hydrate the body after workout. In addition, it contains abscisic acid hormone, which helps in balancing sugar level in blood.

Moreover, consumers seek for multi-flavored beverages with low-calorie intake. Hence, engaged stakeholders in the industry have shifted their focus toward flavored drinks with low-sugar content and high nutritional value. Maple water finds its application in production of maple syrup & sugar and associated products such as maple butter, liqueur, baked goods, and other desserts, which further fuels its adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Majority of the maple water production is concentrated in Canada and the U.S., and any geopolitical disturbance in the region may have adverse effect on the maple water market.

Production of maple water is highly susceptible to climate changes. Dry climate and rise in temperature have negative impacts on maple trees. For example, increased average temperature in North America has resulted in degradation of quality and quantity of maple water. Maple trees are best grown in cold conditions majorly in Canada and the U.S.

Quebec region of Canada are the leading producers of maple water worldwide. It is majorly consumed in North America and Europe.

The global maple market is segmented based on flavor type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor type, the market is classified into flavored and non-flavored. Depending on packaging type, it is divided into tetra packs, pouches, bottles, and cans. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online sales channel, and retail shops. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players operating in the global maple water market include Drink Simple, Sibberi Ltd., DRINK maple Inc., Smith & Salmon, Inc. (SAP), SEVA Maple Water, Oviva Eau D’Erable Pure, Maple3, Lower Valley Beverage Company, Drink Happy Tree, and Necta Nature.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global maple water market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

• The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

