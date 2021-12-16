Tonometers Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, NIDEK CO., LTD.

Tonometers

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmology is the branch of medical science that deals with anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye. Major eye diseases include haloes, eyelid abnormalities, distorted vision, glaucoma, cataract and retinal disease. Tonometry is the procedure eye care professionals perform to determine the intraocular pressure (IOP), the fluid pressure inside the eye. Tonometer is a medical device that measures and records the amount of fluid that is present in an eye. This device is a vital tool for the ophthalmic health professionals to analyze the health of their patient's eyes.

Global Tonometers Market: Drivers

The global tonometers market growth is driven by increasing adoption of tonometers. For instance, in August 2019, NASA’s Expedition 60 crew conducted various biomedical research and life science activities aboard the International Space Station, including eye pressure measurements using a tonometer.

Moreover, high prevalence of glaucoma is expected to propel growth of the global tonometers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, 80 million people are expected to suffer from glaucoma by 2020 compared to 20 million since 2010.

𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏-𝐃𝐞𝐜-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/66

Global Tonometers Market: Opportunities

R&D in tonometers is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global tonometers market. For instance, in October 2018, researchers from Maltepe University, Turkey statistically compared intraocular pressure values measured using various tonometers and found that Goldmann applanation tonometry without fluorescein was suitable for use in routine clinic practice.

Market Trends

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global tonometers market, owing to R&D in tonometers. For instance, in October 2018, researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine reported that rebound tonometry is an efficient technology for checking intraocular pressure in children.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global tonometers market, owing to increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

Global Tonometers Market: Restraints

Use of tonometers might lead to corneal abrasion or risk of spreading infection. Moreover, use of non-contact tonometers may offer poor accuracy level in the measurement of the ocular pressure. These factors are expected to limit growth of the global tonometers market.

Global Tonometers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global tonometers market include, Canon Inc., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Icare Finland Oy (a part of Revenio Group Corporation), NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, and Reichert Technologies.

Global Tonometers Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global tonometers market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September, 2016, Icare launched Icare ic100 rebound tonometer.

To Get Sample Report with Latest Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/66

Global Tonometers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global tonometers market is segmented into:

Applanation tonometers

Goldmann applanation tonometers

Perkins tonometers

Non-contact tonometers

Ocular response analyzer

Others

Indentation tonometers

Rebound tonometers

Pascal dynamic contour tonometer

Others

On the basis of end user, global tonometers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, global tonometers market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/66

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837