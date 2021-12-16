Metabolomics Market to Reach $3,301 Million by 2023- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Metabolomics is an innovative approach for the treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases. Increased adoption of metabolomics in drug development

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global metabolomics market was valued at $1,572 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,301 Mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players operating in metabolomics market, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Findings of the Metabolomics Market:

The drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The biomarker discovery segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future.

North America dominated the global market in 2016.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

