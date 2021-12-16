Catering and Food Service Contractor Market To Reach US$ 601.9 Billion By 2026 | Compass Group Plc., Sodexo

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catering is a critical part of the business, especially for long-distance network carriers. Catering services rely heavily on meal design and meal planning.The catering and foodservice contractor market is currently being driven by consumer preferences for health and wellness. The growing awareness of the importance of healthy eating is compelling catering and food service companies to include healthier options on their menus. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy accounted for a $3.7 trillion market in 2015, which grew to a $4.2 trillion market by the end of 2017. In 2017, the healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss sectors accounted for $702 billion of the total global wellness economy.

The catering and food service contractor market is expected to be worth US$ 601.9 billion by 2026, growing at a 6.35 percent CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2429



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Compass Group Plc., Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North, Westbury Street Holdings, Ovations Food Services, Thompson Hospitality, Dine Contract Catering, Olive Catering Services, and others..



Market Dynamics

The growing preference for a sustainable diet is a significant factor driving the growth of the catering and food service contractor market. Sustainable diet refers to a healthy diet that people follow while taking into account the impact on ecosystems and biodiversity. Sustainable foods, such as vegetables and fruits, are both economically and nutritionally beneficial. Caterers' menus are expected to include gluten-free, flourless, mushroom-free, and shellfish-free options.Furthermore, key market players are focusing on launching online catering services in order to increase their market share. Caterspot, for example, provides online catering services ranging from registration to order processing and meal selection, as well as cancellation if necessary. The company facilitates the services of partner caterers but does not provide catering services.



Report Purchase Motives:

• The paper investigates how the Catering and Food Service Contractor industry is expected to expand in the future.

• Using Porter's five forces analysis, investigate various perspectives on the Catering and Food Service Contractor.

• The product type expected to dominate the Catering and Food Service Contractor market is investigated, as are the regions expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period.

• Recognize the leading market participants' new advancements, Catering and Food Service Contractor shares, and policies.

• Over the last five years, the competitive landscape has included significant firms' Catering and Food Service Contractor share, as well as important development policies.

• Comprehensive company profiles that include the major Catering and Food Service Contractor players' product offerings, critical financial information, current advancements, SWOT analysis, and strategies.



Buy Now and get exclusive christmas discount of 25-30% till 31 dec 2021: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2429



Commonly Asked Questions (FAQs):

• What is the scope of the report?

• Is this study's current market size estimated?

• What are the report's most important sections?

• What market dynamics are thoroughly covered in this report?

• Is it possible to modify this report?

• How do you see the market in 2028 in terms of size and growth?

• What are the most significant Catering and Food Service Contractor trends around the world?

• What was the Catering and Food Service Contractor industry's revenue in the previous and subsequent years?