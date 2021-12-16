Metaverse Alliance Launches Metathon for Devs and Degens with $50 Million in Prize and Seed Funding

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse Alliance has announced the launch of its online Metaverse Hackathon (Metathon) for all metaverse enthusiasts around the world. The Metaverse Alliance team believes that the metaverse will create long-term value in the future and that both real and virtual worlds will exist in parallel with little boundaries.



Metathon comes from the portmanteau of metaverse and hackathon. It is seeking to create a viable platform for great and amazing developers who have the imagination and vision of the metaverse. The metathon is for those who believe that many protocols and Web 3 tools are necessary for everyone in terms of metaverse infrastructure. It is also open to artists who understand the future direction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Details About the Metathon

The Metaverse Alliance has cooperated with leading institutions such as Republic, LD Capital, Hashkey Capital, IOSG, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, KuCoin Labs, MEXC Pioneer, Maven Capital, Neo, Klaytn and more (Find out more: https://metaversealliance.com/ ), experienced crypto experts, and project founders that have already made their mark in the crypto space. They will also be joining forces with leading artists to design amazing and limited-edition identity non-fungible tokens. Registration for the Metathon and submission runs from December 1, 2021 to January 3, 2022, while the preliminary judging is scheduled for January 4, 2022 to January 7, 2022.

The finalists will be announced on January 8, 2022, while the preparation and submission for the final will run from January 9 to January 15, 2022. Also, the final judging will be from January 16 to 20, 2022. The winners will be announced on January 21, 2022.

Welcome to apply here! https://www.metaversealliance.com/

Five Themes of the Metathon

Metaverse Infrastructure



The Metaverse Infrastructure track includes specific topics such as decentralized identity, productive tooling, and cross-chain transfer of NFT/FT assets, etc.

GameFi



This includes any and all kinds of GameFi projects.

DAO Tool



The manual management of DAO assets is grossly inefficient and untransparent, and current DAO tools have relatively high barriers and are not user-friendly.

SocialFi



This involves high-quality, on-chain content sharing.

Financial NFT



The use of NFT specialties to generate more flexible financial products.

The Metathon Prize

There is $410,000 in the prize pool, and each winner of the 5 themes will walk away with $25,000. The second and third runner up for each theme will also go home with $15,000 and $10,000, respectively. The most creative project will receive a prize money of $8,000, while the most promising project also receives $8,000. Also, the most popular project will be rewarded with $10,000, while $8,000 goes to the best tech project. The best design project and best prospect project will receive $8,000, respectively.

There will also be "sponsor grant" prizes worth $110,000, which are distributed as follows:

Klatyn sponsorship grant of $50,000

Cradles sponsorship grant of $40,000

NEO sponsorship grant of $10,000

Multiverse sponsorship grant of $10,000.

Eligible Participants

The Metathon is open to developers, entrepreneurs, and teams from across the globe. All participants must be at least 18 years of age. Although participants can submit projects individually, they are encouraged to do so as a team (3-5 members is ideal). To be officially eligible for the prize giveaway, all team members must provide their CVs as Metathon participants. None of the Metathon organizers or their family members will be allowed to participate. To apply, visit the Metaverse Alliance official website for more details and requirements.

About Metaverse Alliance

Metaverse Alliance is a team of metaverse enthusiasts and blockchain believers. They are on an adventure to explore the infinite possibilities of the metaverse, and they seek to bring all enthusiasts together. They want to support promising metaverse projects even if the idea is yet to fully take shape.

Social Links:

Website: https://metaversealliance.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaAlliance_

Medium: https://medium.com/@MetaverseAlliance

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nzRuau6xwa

Telegram: https://t.me/metaverse_alliance1

Media Contact

Company Name: Metaverse Alliance

Contact Person: Sona, Co-founder

E-mail: sona@metaversealliance.com

Website https://www.metaversealliance.com/

SOURCE: Metaverse Alliance