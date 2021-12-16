Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to Reach $18.38 Billion by 2027- 6.6%% CAGR Recorded

The growth of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is propelled by increase in incidence & prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by Technology (Radioimmunoassay, Immunoturbidity Assay, Immunoprotein Electrophoresis, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent assay and Others), Type (C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test, Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test, Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test, Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test, Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test, and Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test and Others), and Application (Autoimmune Disease Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Allergy Testing, Endocrine Testing, Oncology Testing, and Toxicology Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was valued at $10,136.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $18,387.19 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare insurance scenario are expected to fuel the market growth during the study period. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and lack of awareness among the population hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/486

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key Findings Of The Study:

By type, the immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 25.48% of the share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

By application, the infectious disease testing segment accounted for the highest share of 22.93% in 2019.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay technology dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 65.27% during the analysis period.

North America accounted for the highest share of 40.56% in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.

U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American immunoprotein diagnostic testing market, accounting for 87.23% share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the analysis period, registering a CAGR of 7.7%.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the Asia-Pacific immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/486

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market report?

Q5. Does the Lab-on-Chip Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market?

Q7. Does the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Master Patient Index Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Blood Bank Information Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.