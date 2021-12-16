Nanoscale Virus Trap Molecule Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Nanoco Technologies Limited,

Nanoscale Virus Trap Molecule

One of the recent progresses made in nanotechnology is the technique of combating viruses before they can infect the host cells.

Overview

The development of the Nanoscale Virus Trap Molecul is being hailed as the future ace of the global viral infection control market. With government support, researchers in this region are creating novel solutions to manage a large caseload of viral infections. Here are some of the key factors that may affect the growth of the global virus trap molecule market. Moreover, this breakthrough will provide a new treatment for the Ebola Virus. The main factor driving the Nanoscale Virus Trap Molecula market growth is the emergence of new diseases. According to the World Health Organization, one new disease has been discovered every year over the past two decades. This makes it essential to develop effective solutions for new diseases to be discovered. The market size for nanoscale virus trap molecules will be boosted by this factor. Its high rate of growth will allow for its widespread adoption.

The researchers who developed the Nanoscale Virus Trap Molecula are studying the various technologies for this application. These technologies are based on a bottom-up approach and document data for different industry verticals, end-user industries, and product types. Their findings have been validated through historical data and a team of industry experts. It will be interesting to see which of these methods will prove to be more effective in the near future. This new technology could also improve the current treatment of certain infectious diseases. Since nanoparticles are small and can be injected intravenously, the nanoscale Virus Trap Molecule will offer a safe, non-toxic alternative to the conventional antivirals. While the demand for these products is high, it is not clear if these will be able to address the ever-growing threat of the Ebola virus.

The Virus ‘trap’ Nanoparticle

One of the recent progresses made in nanotechnology is the technique of combating viruses before they can infect the host cells. Researchers at Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Univ. of Massachusetts Medical School, and the Univ. of Santa Barbara have developed nanoparticles that act as viral ‘traps’ inside the human body. These molecules are surfaced with numerous carbohydrate molecules that closely resemble those targeted by flu viruses. The flu viruses bind to these nanotraps instead of host cell and are eliminated from the body through mucus.

The nanoscale viral trap molecule technology can also be applicable in diagnosing a viral disease. An innovative tunable device selectively traps viruses detecting them with 100 times better sensitivity than the current available techniques. Researchers at the Pennsylvania State University developed this tool that can trap virus and remove majority of the host contaminants.

The researchers developed a tunable device that allows them to selectively trap viruses with more than 100 times more sensitivity than current techniques. The tunable device is based on the icosahedron shape, which is a polygon with 20 triangular surfaces. The researchers designed a hollow molecule based on this structure. Its tunable design allows the researcher to change the frequency of detecting the virus while maintaining a high level of host contamination.

Key Developments

Increasing research and development activities related to nanoscale virus trap molecule technology is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, researchers from Purdue University reported that heparan sulfate, a molecule used by Ross River virus (RRV) to help them attach to cells can prevent the virus from escaping, in the journal Virology.

In January 2018, researchers at the University of Turin evaluated the use of cyclodextrin-based nanosponges as vehicles for antiviral drugs.

In October 2018, researchers from Far Eastern Federal University, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Swinburne University of Technology developed a technology for trapping and chemical analysis of organic and non-organic molecules at ultra-low concentrations.

