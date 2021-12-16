Defibrillators Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% by 2028

Defibrillators Market

Defibrillation is a type of medical technology used in the treatment of cardiac arrests and arrhythmias.

Another factual information on the "Defibrillators Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, limitations, opportunities.

Overview

Defibrillation is a type of medical technology used in the treatment of cardiac arrests and arrhythmias. Defibrillator devices are used to defibrillate or stabilize the heartbeat of the patient in the event of ventricular tachycardia and arrhythmias. The primary function of defibrillator devices in an event of ventricular arrhythmias is to apply a controlled electric shock to the heart, which renders depolarization of the electrical conduction system of the heart. After polarization of the heart, normal electrical conduction is attained, thereby ceasing the ventricular arrhythmia.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and rising product launches are expected to boost the demand for defibrillators.

The global defibrillators market size was valued at US$ 13,676.1 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the global defibrillators market growth over the forecast period. The number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has increased in both developed and emerging economies. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017 report, around 735,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a heart attack, annually, of which 525,000 people suffer from first heart attack and 210,000 people have already had a heart attack. Growing patient population affected with cardiovascular disorders is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Rapid technological advancements are expected to propel the global defibrillators market growth over the forecast period. Defibrillators have evolved significantly in terms of cost, size reduction, and ease of operation. Two of the most important of these advancements are development of automated external defibrillator (AED) and implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). These devices help prevent cardiac attacks, with little or no external assistance irrespective of the time and location in case of any major variations in heartbeat.

For instance, according to a research published in 2016 by the Johns Hopkins University and Germany’s University of Bonn, are conducting research for use of light defibrillators. The study focuses on the effect of gentle light beams rather than harsh electrical shocks for the treatment of heart arrhythmias. The technology is termed as ‘Light Defibrillation’ and can be used in implantable defibrillators.

Market Restraints

However, frequent product recalls are expected to hamper the global defibrillators market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott recalled 204 Ellipse implantable cardioverter defibrillators due to electrical failure because of faulty manufacturing which led to exposed aluminum wires which can cause electrical shorting of the capacitor.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global defibrillators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metrax GmbH, Medtronic, Mindray Medical International Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Stryker, and LivaNova plc.

