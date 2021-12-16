At a 5.9 % CAGR,Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is Emerging with US$ 300 billion by 2027

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is expected to reach US$ 300 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a 5.9 percent CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion is due to expanding end-use industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and others. Rigid plastic packaging products have several advantages, including durability, cost effectiveness, recycling properties, and the ability to be moulded into various shapes. These factors are expected to drive the rigid plastic packaging market's growth during the forecast period.According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2016 and 2022, reaching US$ 372 billion by 2022. Rigid plastic packaging protects medical products and pharmaceuticals from moisture, physical damage, and sunlight. However, stringent packaging regulations imposed by many countries are expected to limit the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.



Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2581



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Winpak Ltd., 3M Company, ALPLA, Berry Global Inc., RPC Group Plc., Anchor Packaging Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., E-S Plastic Products, LLC and Plastipak Holdings, Inc...



Market Trends

Because of the growing pharmaceutical industry globally, the healthcare industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market over the forecast period. For example, the Indian pharmaceutical sector was valued at US$ 33 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4 percent between 2015 and 20 to reach US$ 55 billion.Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market. The expansion of various end-use industries such as healthcare, industrial, personal care, and others, as well as the region's large population, is driving the rigid plastic packaging market in this region. To meet the growing demand for rigid plastic packaging products, key players are introducing new products. For example, Silgan Holdings launched Mark VII Max Style, a new pump for the sun-care products market, in November 2018.



Report Purchase Motives:

• The paper examines how Rigid Plastic Packaging is expected to grow in the future.

• Examine various perspectives on the Rigid Plastic Packaging using Porter's five forces analysis.

• The product type expected to dominate the Rigid Plastic Packaging market, as well as the regions expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period, are investigated.

• Recognize the new advancements, Rigid Plastic Packaging shares, and policies of the leading market participants.

• Over the last five years, the competitive landscape has included the Rigid Plastic Packaging share of significant firms as well as important development policies.

• Comprehensive company profiles that include the product offerings of the major Rigid Plastic Packaging players, critical financial information, current advancements, SWOT analysis, and strategies.



Buy Now and get exclusive christmas discount of 25-30% till 31 dec 2021: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2581



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

• What is the scope of the report?

• Is this study's current market size estimated?

• What are the report's most important sections?

• What market dynamics are thoroughly covered in this report?

• Is it possible to modify this report?

• How do you see the market in 2028 in terms of size and growth?

• What are the most significant Rigid Plastic Packaging trends around the world?

• What was the revenue generated by the Rigid Plastic Packaging industry the previous and subsequent years?

About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.