Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is Excepted to Reach USD 102.29 Billion By 2028

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market – USD 30.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Escalated deployment of connected devices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift increase in the volume of mobile data traffic is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

The global Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Market are expected to reach USD 102.29 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immense usage of smart devices such as smartphones, etc. have led to tremendous growth in the volume of data traffic and the necessity to handle and distribute such high volume of data traffic is the major factor pushing the growth of this market.

Further, an increase in the deployment of connected devices and improved technological developments will further require more data traffic and in turn, would fuel the growth of mobile and wireless backhaul market.

One major factor that may restrict the growth of the market is the bandwidth congestion owing to limited spectrum bandwidth.

North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 8.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the latest technological developments taking place in the region which will increase the demand for better network connectivity pushing the demand for backhauls.

Key participants include - Cisco Systems(US), Ericsson Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Broadcom Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Brocade Communication Systems (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), Tellabs (US), ZTE Corporation (China).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of network topology, the market segmentations are tree, ring, and Of the various topologies available the ring and tree are the two most common topologies preferred by network operators and hence would together occupy the largest market share of the market during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the market segmentations are Cellular Backhaul, Building-To-Building Connectivity, Broadband Connectivity Backhaul, Video Surveillance Backhaul, and Others. With a rapid increase in the penetration of smartphones, cellular backhauls occupy the largest market share with a market size of USD 4.28 billion in 2018 and would continue to do during the forecast period.

• On the basis of geography, the market segmentations are North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 8.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the latest technological developments taking place in the region which will increase the demand for better network connectivity pushing the demand for backhauls.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global mobile and wireless backhaul market on the basis of type of service, network topology, technology, application, and region:

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Professional Service

• Network Service

• System Integration Service

Network Topology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Tree

• Ring

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Microwave

• Satellite

• AII-IP RAN

• TDM & ATM

• Pseudowire

• Free space optic

• WiMAX

• Ethernet backhaul

• SONET/SDH,

• Passive optical network

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cellular backhaul

• Building-to-Building Connectivity

• Broadband connectivity backhaul

• Video surveillance backhaul

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

