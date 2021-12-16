Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.15.21

Published: Dec 15, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Donald M. O’Keefe, 65, of Redwood City, has been appointed Chief of Law Enforcement at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. O’Keefe has been a U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of California at the U.S. Marshals Service since 2010. He was Police Chief at the Half Moon Bay Police Department from 2007 to 2010. O’Keefe held several positions at the San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office from 1980 to 2007, including Sheriff’s Captain, Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Detective Lieutenant and Captain. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. O’Keefe is a member of the FBI National Academy and the International Association of Chiefs of Notre Dame. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,852. O’Keefe is a Democrat.

Stephanie Harlan, 73, of Capitola, has been appointed to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she served from 2018 to 2019. Harlan was a Member of the Capitola City Council from 2010 to 2018, from 1994 to 2006 and 1984 to 1992. She was a Registered Nurse at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital from 1996 to 2015, at Watsonville Community Hospital from 1984 to 1996 and at Santa Cruz Community Hospital from 1983 to 1984. She is a member of the Santa Cruz County League of Women Voters and Friends of the Capitola Library. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Harlan is a Democrat.

