Growing Chemical and Petrochemical Industry in Asia and Middle-Eastern Countries to Fuel High Temperature Gaskets Market
High temperature gaskets are predominantly used in the oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries. High temperature gaskets are used to seal flanges where temperature, pressure, vibration and flow rates are extreme. High temperature gaskets are designed for thermal applications in various end-use industries. The key advantage of high temperature gaskets is their excellent resistance to corrosion, oxidation, chemicals and stress at elevated temperature.
High Temperature Gaskets Market: Segmentation
The global high temperature gaskets market can be segmented on the basis of material type, temperature range and end use.
On the basis of material type, the global high temperature gaskets market has been segmented into:
Graphite
Flurosilicone
Silicone
Flurocarbon
Ceramic fiber
Fiberglass
Vitron
Others
On the basis of temperature range, the global high temperature gaskets market has been segmented into:
400-500 F
500-600 F
600-750 F
750-1000 F
Above 1000 F
On the basis of end use, the global high temperature gaskets market has been segmented into:
Oil and gas industry
Chemical Industry
Mining Industry
Marine industry
Nuclear industry
High Temperature Gaskets Market: Market Participants
Some of the key market participants in the global high temperature gaskets market are:
AccuTrex Products, Inc.
All Seals Inc.
Associated Gaskets
Atlantic Gasket Corporation
Auburn Manufacturing Company
Canada Rubber Group Inc.
Custom Gasket Manufacturing
Enpro Industries, Inc.
Flexitallic
Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.
Klinger Limited
Martin’s Rubber Company Ltd.
