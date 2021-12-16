Citrus Oil Market Expectations for Growth at 5.2 % CAGR by the end of 2027 | Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Bontoux

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citrus oils are made from the peels, twigs, and flowers of limes, lemons, and grapefruits. Citrus oil is widely used in food and beverage, home care products, therapeutic massage oils, cosmetics and personal care products, and other industrial applications. Citrus oils are claimed to kill germs and fight pathogens. Citrus oil is also used in household cleaning products due to its antibacterial properties. Furthermore, citrus oil helps to boost the immune system and is an excellent air freshener that can be used in room or body spray.

The global citrus oils market was estimated to be worth US$ 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).



Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2215



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Bontoux, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus Oleo, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., doTERRA International, LLC, Citrosuco, and Citromax S.A.C.I...



Market Possibilities

Increasing the use of citrus oil in the production of cosmetic and personal care products such as creams, perfumes, sunscreen, and so on is expected to increase demand for citrus oil, propelling market growth. Citrus oil is widely used to add Vitamin C and other beneficial properties to cosmetic and personal care products, such as antibacterial, antifungal, astringent, and revitalising properties. As a result, the increasing demand for citrus oil from the cosmetic industry is expected to drive market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Oil Type

• Orange Oil

• Bergamot Oil

• Lemon Oil

• Lime Oil

• Mandarin Oil

• Grapefruit Oil

By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Home Care Products

• Therapeutic Massage Oils

• Other Industrial Applications

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Market Restriction

Cases of citrus greening disease are on the rise, which is caused by Asian citrus psyllid insects, which feed on various parts of citrus trees. Infected trees produce fruits that are misshapen, green, and bitter, and these fruits should not be consumed in any form. The disease is usually fatal, with little chance of recovery, and results in the death of the affected tree. This factor may result in a citrus oil shortage and price fluctuations. As a result, rising cases of citrus greening disease in plants are expected to stymie citrus oil market growth over the forecast period.

Report Purchase Motives:

• The paper examines how Citrus Oil is expected to grow in the future.

• Examine various perspectives on the Citrus Oil using Porter's five forces analysis.

• The product type expected to dominate the Citrus Oil market, as well as the regions expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period, are investigated.

• Recognize the new advancements, Citrus Oil shares, and policies of the leading market participants.

• Over the last five years, the competitive landscape has included the Citrus Oil share of significant firms as well as important development policies.

• Comprehensive company profiles that include the product offerings of the major Citrus Oil players, critical financial information, current advancements, SWOT analysis, and strategies.



Buy Now and get exclusive christmas discount of 25-30% till 31 dec 2021: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2215

About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.



