Mobile Learning Market Size Expected to Reach USD 229.98 Billion at CAGR of 26%, By 2028

Mobile Learning Market Size – USD 36.33 Billion billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 26%, Market Trends – Escalating necessity for digital education.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the implementation of e-learning in educational institutions across the world is likely to drive the market for mobile learning.

The global Mobile Learning Market is expected to reach USD 229.98 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inclination towards the adoption of digital education and high penetration of smart devices, platforms required to make mobile learning content available to end-users, are the major factors pushing the growth of mobile learning market. Moreover, an increase in the implementation of e-learning in educational institutions across the world, and strategic alliances between device manufacturers and content providers for e-learning are other factors that would fuel the growth of the market.

The prevailing doubt among many prospective users of mobile learning related to the effectiveness of the program on their path to acquire knowledge and skills may hinder the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The region is projected to grow at highest rate with a CAGR 26.5% owing to the boom in the education sector and rising adoption of technological developments as well as rapid catching up with latest trends to enhance their education with skill enhancing contents.

Key participants include Netdimensions (Hong Kong), SAP AG (Germany), Upside Learning (India), Promethean (US), Skill Soft (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell (US), Citrix Systems Inc.(US), and IBM Corporation (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of solution, the market segmentations are Mobile e-learning Content Authoring, E-Books, Audio-Visual Course Contents, Portable Learning Management system, Interactive Assessments, Content Development, and m-Enablement. Audio-visual course content is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of CAGR 26.2% due to an upsurge in the adoption rate of mobile learning among students to better understand the concepts in their course as well as be able to access the mobile learning content at any time in a day.

• On the basis of end-user, the market segmentations are Academics and Corporates. Academics will see the highest growth rate with a CAGR 26.3% during the forecast period due to efforts towards upgrading the traditional institutions to provide digital education and the rising tendency towards acquiring knowledge at any time and from any place.

• On the basis of geography, the market segments are North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. APAC region is projected to grow at highest rate with a CAGR 26.5% owing to the boom in the education sector and rising adoption of technological developments as well as rapid catching up with latest trends to enhance their education with skill enhancing contents.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global mobile learning market on the basis of solutions, application, end-user, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Mobile e-learning Content Authoring

• E-Books

• Audio-Visual Course Contents

• Portable Learning Management system

• Interactive Assessments

• Content Development

• m-Enablement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Simulation-Based Learning

• Corporate Training

• Online On-The-Job Training

• In-Class Learning

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

• Corporate

o Small-Sized Enterprises

o Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Advantages of Mobile Learning Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Mobile Learning industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Mobile Learning market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

