Policy Management in Telecom Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,009.7 Million at CAGR of 11.1%, By 2028

Policy Management in Telecom Market Size – Increased revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased deployment of integrated policy management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the adoption of cloud-based policy management solutions by telecom operators.

Policy Management in Telecom Market Size – USD 870.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Increased revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased deployment of integrated policy management.

The Policy Management in Telecom market was valued at USD 870.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,009.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The rising deployment of cloud-based policy management systems by telecom operators, rising revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased implementation of integrated policy management systems by telecom operators are the factors driving the market.

Another factor responsible for the growth in the market is growing demand and implementation of Information Technology (IT) services across the world.

High capital expenditure, rising competition among industry players and variations in government rules and regulations acts as a restraint for the market.

This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the policy management in telecom market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players in the policy management in telecom market include LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Limited (US), Astea International Inc. (US), Comarch SA (Poland), Wipro Limited (India), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Genpact (US) and Oracle Corporation (US) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of integrant, the services segment market is expected to grow the fastest with revenue of USD 323.4 Million, at a CAGR of 20% from 2019-2026. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the enhanced bandwidth sensitive services by the telecommunication service providers, who also focus on monetization of network assets, improving internal service development, protecting the subscriber identity while maintaining the integrity of the network.

• Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market with revenue of USD 385.14 Million, at a CAGR of 27%. Cloud-based solutions act as an important factor for reducing capital expenditure, where the cost of hardware is eliminated. It also offers real-time visibility of data for employees, enabling organizations to communicate with different departments.

• North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the deployment of policy management systems in the region accounting from the expansion of LTE networks and their implementation with several CRM software and business models.

• The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing emerging economies and rising initiatives of government are the factors responsible for driving the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of network, components, deployment types and regional analysis.

Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Network-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Network

Wireless Network

Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Policy Management in Telecom Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Policy Management in Telecom industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Policy Management in Telecom market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.