Plant-Based Meatballs Market anticipated to grow by 23% CAGR during 2030
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Future Marketing Insights (FMI), the plant based meatballs market is swiftly gaining traction in the global market. The market is anticipated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 23% over the forecast period 2020-2030. The growth can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for plant-based protein supplements. The growing preference for going vegan together with the risk factors related to different types of meat and meat products are catalyzing the market growth globally.
The global plant-based meatballs market is rapidly gaining traction due to increasing demand for plant-based protein supplements. The rising inclination towards going vegan coupled with the risk factors associated with different types of meat such as red meat and various meat products are catalyzing the market growth worldwide. The plant-based meatballs market is witnessing impressive growth due to the rising demand for alternate meat. As people are getting more inclined towards vegetarian or flexitarian diet, the demand for plant-based meatballs products is sky-rocketing across the globe.
According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global plant-based meatballs market is expected to rise at 23% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030.
As an increasing number of people are moving away from meat to plant-based alternatives to live a cleaner and healthier life, plant-based meatballs market is experiencing surge in demand across the globe. Furthermore, the health-risks associated with various kind of meats such as red meat, and others are encouraging more consumers opting for plant-based meatballs products.
"Growing demand for plant-based meat substitutes are aiding the overall market growth. With a few of the key players launching plant-based meatballs in their menu to provide to health-conscious customers, the market will foresee several launches in the approaching years." comments the FMI analyst.
With the growing concern regarding animal life and welfare, more people are choosing to become vegan resulting in further increase in plant-based meatballs products Despite facing decline in market growth due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global plant-based meatballs market is expected to recover its growth rate by the beginning of 2021 creating ample of opportunities for the market players.
Plant Based Meatballs Market - Key Highlights
• Europe continues to remain the leading region over the forecast period due to abundant sources of natural protein and consumer's interest to maintain a clean lifestyle.
• Plant based chicken will be majorly preferred product type segment throughout the forecast period.
• Soy based protein source will remain the key beneficiary among other segments over the years to come.
• HoReCa to lead among other distribution channels throughout the forecast period.
Plant Based Meatballs Market - Drivers
• Growing preference for vegetarian diets to propel growth in the global market.
• Cost-effective, side effects-free of natural plant-based protein are making them highly preferred for production of plant based meatballs.
• Efficient distribution channels are making the plant-based meatballs products easily available to consumers, ensuing in further expansion of the market.
• Advanced packaging production sector has come up with non-reactive, sustainable packaging solutions for longer shelf-lives of these products, it is bolstering the market growth.
Plant Based Meatballs Market - Restraints
• Lack of experts to handle the production of plant based meatballs or confined within a few of the top players in the market can hamper the sales in the coming years.
• High prices of plant-based meat sausages, patties, and burgers contrasted with traditional meat products are projected to pose a challenge for the market.
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the overall market growth. However, the outbreak has made the individual more aware of their health ensuing in high demand for the plant-based protein. Regardless of encountering some constraints due to the outbreak, the plant-based meatballs market is anticipated to recover and expand further in the approaching years.
Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global plant based meatballs market include Beyond Meat, Sysco Foodie, Kellogg's, Ikea, GCL Food Ingredients, Subway, Mycorena AB, Schouten Food, Zhenmeat, Gardein, and Hydrosol. Key players are focusing on launching new products to capture a huge consumer base. For instance, Beyond Meat has launched its widespread range of plant-based meatball products such as ready-to-cook and pre-formed BEYOND BREAKFAST SAUSAGE®, BEYOND MEATBALLS™, BEYOND BURGER®, COOKOUT CLASSIC™, and others.
