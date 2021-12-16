Plant-based Hot Dogs Market to reach US$ 600 Mn by 2031
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based hot dog market witnessed spectacular gains in 2020, with market revenues witnessing over 20% y-o-y growth. Global revenues are set to reach US$ 500 million by 2021-end, despite the COVID-19 blip.
Global plant-based hot dog sales grew by over 20% in 2020, signaling that years of steadily building consumer awareness is shifting market dynamics in a segment traditionally dominated by meat-lovers. The newfound commercial success has led to a scramble, with conglomerates, as well as niche manufacturers vying for a pie of the market. In its expansive new study, Future Market Insights’ offers a holistic, yet detailed analysis on how growth will unfold through 2030.
As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, consumers are showing greater inclination towards healthy food consumption. According to Veganuary, over 40% of consumers concurred there is a possible link between animal agriculture and pandemics, a nudge many experts believe has led to unprecedented interest in veganism.
The study opines that novel technological developments are being considered to streamline plant-based hot dog production processes. Immense opportunities abound in precision fermentation techniques for the extraction of plant-based proteins. For instance, Impossible Foods is already producing its signature ‘lehemoglobin’ formulation using this technology.
Realizing the opportunities, conglomerates as well as family-owned small manufacturers are strengthening their respective positions. For instance, Buhler Group partnered up with Tyson Foods and Temasek in Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund initiative in 2020 to establish 100 plant and cell based start-ups. The gains in plant-based burger market are also testament to the growing popularity of plant-based food products.
“Increasing government support to promote vegan products consumption has attracted manufacturers to lucrative markets, thus broadening scope of the market,” concludes the FMI analyst.
Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Key Highlights
• Based on product type, the plant-based beef hot dogs will be generating the highest revenue in the global market.
• Soy-based proteins will retain lucrativeness, due to the benefits offered by it to the human body.
• Online retailing distribution channels will enhance the market scope in the approaching decade.
• North America will hold around 30% of the overall market, wherein plant-based beef hot dogs will be attaining high sales in the region.
Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Drivers
• Plant-based hot dogs' demand is reaching new scales owing to their sustainable, ethical, and less carcinogenic attribute as compared to meat hot dogs.
• Increasing collaborations amid academic, non-governmental, and governmental institutions along with developments in modern fermentation technologies reinforce market expansion.
• Technological advancements will restructure plant-based hot dog production procedures creating immense prospects in the market for the extraction of plant-based proteins.
Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Restraints
• Ingredients such as MSG, preservatives, artificial or "natural" flavorings, and high fructose corn syrup can harm the human body resulting in the hindrance of the market growth.
• Highly processed counterfeit plant based hot dogs available in the market can hurt the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
The COVID-19 outbreak is offering leading players in the plant-based hot dog market to deepen penetration by increasing their online sales aptitudes. Furthermore, existing players are safeguarding their supply chains to stave off any declining impacts projected with the inception of the second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Competitive Landscape
Key players functioning in the plant-based hot dog market are Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Daring Foods, Gardein, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Ingredion Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Glanbia Plc., Nestle SA, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Roquette Frères S.A.
These players majorly rely on strategic collaborations with leading players and new product launches, due to the extremely competitive nature of the market. Additionally, these players are keenly assisting government bodies in encouraging vegan products in addition to forming policies & promoting the same.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12767
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@
Buy Now Report Here:
