Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market To Reach USD 152.68 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 21.8% | Reports And Data

Penetration of tablets and smartphones, expansion in wireless network technology and government efforts to promote healthcare mobility are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market was valued at USD 31.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 152.68 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.8 percent. Healthcare mobility solutions are expected to result in better patient outcomes by reducing the number of hospital readmissions. It facilitates workers and staff to access information while reducing costs and managing risks. In this industry, mobility is making digital transformation a reality by enabling practitioners, business stakeholders, patients and users throughout the spectrum to do exciting new things. For this reason, it’s vitally important to view mobility not just through an IT lens, but also by understanding that mobility is a key demand for all healthcare constituents.

The use of mobility solutions in the form of mobile technologies and applications can create a potential to make a transition across healthcare provision facilities, leading to fewer hospital readmissions and better patient outcomes. This solution allows workers and staff of the ecosystem to access critical information quickly and more efficiently. By making adequate use of mobile technologies, the employees can present patient care more economically, improve response time, and augment patient output along with reducing risks and expenses.

The factors that are driving the market include increased influence of the social media on, increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach. Another key mobility issue is security—both physical and digital. With doctors, patients and business users looking to utilize their own familiar personal devices in—and outside of—the facility, a lost device can have catastrophic impact on business continuity, practitioner productivity and, of course, compliance.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market include:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Airstrip Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others that together constitute a competitive global healthcare mobility solutions market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The mHealth application segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 22.5% during the forecast period

• Development of the next generation of mobile internet technology promises better internet speeds and highly reliable connections through smartphones and other devices. It is expected to revolutionize the field of telemedicine, connecting the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices by establishing seamless connectivity. These factors ensure smooth connectivity at the time of video consultations, besides, to easily share data files.

• Cloud systems with mobile apps containing secure links allows the professionals to get access to EHRs whenever they want. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or HIPAA-compliant mobile device management strategies are predicted to gain traction among the professionals.

• Mobility’s potential in the industry may be limitless, given the rapid pace of the technology’s improvement in delivering greater performance for equivalent or even less cost. This is important in helping the organizations to re-engineer their clinical workflows to improve productivity, reduce errors, speed time to diagnosis and treatment, cut costs, improve patient engagement, ensure compliance and improve compensation levels.

• The CHRONIC Care Act of February 2018 encourages the use of flexible new tools to better manage care for individuals. As per CMS 2015 to 2016 data the Chronic Care Management (CCM) benefited patients, providers, and payers. Patients save approximately USD 200 per year, and Payers average saving is USD 888 per member per year.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Healthcare Mobility Solutions market on the basis of products and services, application, end use and region:

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Mobile Devices

o Mobile Computers

o RFID Scanners

o Barcode Scanners

o Others

• Mobile Applications (Apps)

• Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Enterprise Solutions

• Patient Care Management

o Patient Monitoring

o Case Management

o Medication Administration

o Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking

o Specimen Collection and Tracking

o Dietary and Nutrition

o Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

o Other Patient Care Management Solutions

• Operations Management

o Patient Admissions/Discharge

o Revenue Management/Billing

o Claims Processing

o Asset and Facilities Management

o Materials Management

o Others

• Workforce Management

o Scheduling

o Time and Attendance Management

o Other Operations Management Solutions

• mHealth Applications (Patient-centric Applications)

o Chronic Care Management

o Exercise

o Weight Loss

o Women’s Health

o Sleep Monitoring

o Medication Management

o Other mHealth Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Payers

• Providers

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

• Patients

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

