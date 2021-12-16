Nylon Fully Drawn Yarns Market Share, Demand To Reach USD 11.31 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for fully drawn yarns of nylon fibers in the manufacture of stretchable & silk textured fabric applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nylon Fully Drawn Yarns Market is forecast to reach USD 11.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Now the Nylon Fully Drawn Yarn or commonly known as Nylon FDY, is the additional form of nylon yarn. It is also known as nylon high-elastic yarn. It is obtained by spinning & drawing, and the fiber & filaments are extensively stretched. This fiber yarns can directly be used in textile processing. The continuous growth of the apparel industry, intimate wear, casual wear, home textile materials, narrow woven materials, backpacks material, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few, are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear, and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are :

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.

Denier rating provides the idea of the heaviness of the nylon fiber, having compared the thickness of the fiber with its length. Linear density is measured for the nylon fiber yarn to differentiate the fibers for different end-use products. The higher the denier, the thicker the fiber yarn. Both the high and low denier ratings have different sets of applications according to its various measured parameters.

Luster is the degree of glossiness or sheen that a particular fiber offers and measured by the degree of light reflected from the surface of a specific fiber. The nylon fibers are designed to come with a specific luster. The physical structure and the shape of the fiber with its inherent chemical structure determine the luster of the fiber.

This fiber yarns can directly be used in textile processing. Colored fabric, stable finished textile products, fabrics with high stretchability are some of its end-use cases. Fully drawn yarns come with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular, among others. Clothing with silk-like characteristics has a wide usage of these yarns.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for stretchable inner garments nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

The report also provides an insight about the manufacturing cost including upstream raw materials, overall production process, and industry chain analysis. The global Nylon Fully Drawn Yarns market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others.

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. Increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factors boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Nylon Fully Drawn Yarns Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Based on End-Use:

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

