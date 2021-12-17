Radiotherapy Motion Management Market To Reach USD 695.6 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Advancements in radiation therapy, external beam therapy and improved regulations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global radiotherapy motion management market was valued at USD 513.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 695.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. When conveying radiation dosages to the patients, the tumor's movement as a result of the breathing motion may outcome into various or unpredictable measure of portion to the objective volume and the ordinary tissues which are encompassing it. This makes it important to make a framework which can control or deal with the movement of the tumor at the hour of conduct. These radiotherapy motion management are procedures carried out to avoid balance the changes developed in the tumor due to the movements inside, while operating. This technique has significant importance in oncology, it can cure cancer either alone or in combination with other types of treatments. In the current scenario, more than 50% of the oncological treatments has radiotherapy as a significant part of the complete cancer treatment. However the consistent movements in the target volume, called as intrafraction, it becomes necessary to track the position of the target each time before initiating the regular treatment procedure.

This process has enormous potential in clinical applications such as in lung cancer, where it is used to shrink the tumor before surgery, as a primary treatment, in post-surgery for eliminating tumor cells that remain untreated, treating the cancer which has reached the brain or other body parts and other applications. Although factors like presence of strong competition can cause the prices to reduce so as to deal with cost pressures in the industry which may result in impeding the growth of motion management in radiotherapy. Another factor found effective in hampering the growth of radiotherapy in motion management was the need for customization and compatibility with radiotherapy systems, which increases the cost of intrafraction radiotherapy motion management systems.

The industry is expected to achieve substantial growth due to dynamics such as the increasing incidences of lung cancer and other cancers, general awareness, understanding and rising trends of application of radiation technique, and supportive government policies. North America being the most technologically equipped region is anticipated to lead this industry. Also the increasing cases of oncological diseases in the region of Asia Pacific will bring traction to the growth of the radiotherapy motion management industry in the region.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario for oncological treatments, and rising awareness about benefits and effectiveness of this procedure are among the key factors propelling the growth of radiotherapy motion management market.

Top companies profiled in the global Radiotherapy Motion Management industry analysis report:

Promis Electro-Optics BV, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Orfit Industries NV, and others, collectively constituting a competitive market.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Radiation therapy center end user type segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Hospitals remains the chief revenue generating segment in global radiotherapy motion management market

• Radiotherapy is a lifesaving healing technique, either utilized alone or together with different kinds of malignancy treatment. As of now, it is prescribed as a component of medical procedure for over half of oncology patients, however across the Europe, approximately 25% of individuals who need radiotherapy don't get it. This becomes a missed opportunity and a life impacting phenomenon for cancer patients according to Yolande Lievens, the Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Ghent University Hospital, and Past-President of ESTRO.

• This radiation treatment has also some side benefits other than removing the cancer cells from the body, it is found to be helpful in relieving few of the harmful symptoms in tumor cases such as bleeding.

• Although the medical and technological benefits of the therapy, the technology has not being utilized to its full potential due to less accessibility. Various oncology experts suggest that it should be made a central component of cancer care policies, budgets and plans, improvements should be made in the general awareness, knowledge about the safety and benefits of healing via radiation for making sure that it can provide complete aid in patient care.

• North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in radiotherapy motion management market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 207.2 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for cancer associated diagnostics, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about motion management applications, are among the key factors driving the growth for radiotherapy motion management in this region

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Radiotherapy motion management market on the basis of product, end user, type and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Spirometric Motion Management

• Intrafraction Radiotherapy Motion Management

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Imaging

o Fluroscopy

o Slow CT

o Breath Hold CT Systems

o 4 DCT

• Breath-Hold Systems

o Active Breathing Control

o Patient Controlled

o Spirometry

o Audiovisual Feedback

• Respiratory Gating Methods

• Abdominal compression system

o Forced shallow breathing

o Compression Plate

o Stereotactic body frame

• Tracking

o External or internal markers

o Real time delivery systems

o Gating assistance systems

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Radiation Therapy Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Radiotherapy Motion Management market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Radiotherapy Motion Management market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Radiotherapy Motion Management market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

