eSIM Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 19.3 Billion by 2027 | KORE Wireless, Thales Group, Sierra Wireless, AT&T

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""eSIM Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global eSIM market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2020 and 2027.

E-SIM cards are considered the global standard for SIM cards. They are widely used by mobile phone users all over the world and are considered a common standard. These cards can be easily and cheaply purchased from any of the leading mobile phone stores or they can also be acquired through GSM providers. When it comes to regional impact, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the eSIM market. This is owing to the large presence of network providers and rapid technological advancements across the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is exhibiting positive signs due to growing adoption of IoT technology and growing demand for embedded connectivity vehicles in the region.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4290

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global eSIM Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global eSIM Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide eSIM Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Infineon Technologies AG

· STMicroelectronics

· Deutsche Telekom AG

· Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

· Thales Group

· KORE Wireless

· Arm Limited

· Truphone Limited

· Workz Group

· Sierra Wireless

· NXP Semiconductors

· AT&T

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the eSIM industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4290

Regional Classification

The eSIM market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the eSIM market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global eSIM Market:

· North America held dominant position in the global eSIM market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large telecom companies in the region. Moreover, awareness regarding integration of devices with eSIM providing lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Furher, in December 2018, AT&T, first U.S. carrier who added eSIM on their iPhones XS and XR which allow phones to be connected to two network at once.

· Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, owing to to increasing adoption of IoT technology and increasing demand for embedded connectivity in vehicles is driving the market growth. For instance, according to GSMA, the number of IoT connections in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 3.5 billion is expected to reach 12.1 billion in 2025. Moreover increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

· Among verticals, consumer electronics segment held a dominant position in the market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of smartphones users across the globe. According to Coherent Market Insights, the penetration of smartphones increased worldwide from 2.8 billion in 2018 to 3.8 billion in 2020. Thus, in turn, increases the market growth over the forecast period.

Exclusive 25-30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4290