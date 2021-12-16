2021 Statistics: U.S. and Global Calcium Propionate Market to Reach Over USD 390 Million by 2028; states Exhaustive Report by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Calcium Propionate Market size is expected to reach over USD 390 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Calcium propionate, is a food additive, which acts as an agent for antimicrobial and it is being used as a preservative in a range of products. By decreasing the growth of fungi and bacteria, it helps to grow the shelf life of the food, which is increasing demand for Calcium propionate globally, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Calcium Propionate Market by Type (Dry, Liquid) by Application (Bakery, Feed, Dairy, Meat & Processed Meat, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

List Of Prominent Players in the Calcium Propionate Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Perstorp Holdings AB Sweden, Europe 2. Kerry Group Ireland, Europe 3. Macco Organiques Inc. Switzerland, Europe 4. AB Mauri UK, Europe 5. Kemira Oyj Finland, Europe 6. Krishna chemicals India, Asia Pacific 7. Fine Organics U.S., North America 8. Brenntag China, Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Shifting Consumer Trends

This market is growing due tremendously to the increasing shift of consumers towards hygiene, fresh food, and long shelf life goods. Calcium propionate is less toxic, when compared to rest preservatives, like, sodium propionate which is destructive to the mucous membranes, eye, and skin, and calcium propionate is not a trouble in this case. It is a cost effective fix as compared to the others, which is a key factor which is facilitating the demand. Apart from its usage as a preservative, it also has a huge range of functions which drives the market, for instance, in cow feed it is being used as an additive as it eliminates the milk fever disease spread among cows. Furthermore, for plants it can also be used as a pesticide.

Driver: Rising Demand from F&B Sector

Calcium propionate is broadly used as a preservative in food to extend the shelf life of food by meddling microorganisms' reproduction and growth. It is used in numerous eatables such as tortillas, bread, pastries, pizza dough, pasta, noodles, breakfast cereals, condensed and dried milk, dairy-based spreads, flavored milk, some processed meats, cheese, certain processed vegetable and fruit products, egg, dairy, and fat-based desserts, like, frosting, puddings, and confections. Furthermore, calcium propionate is used in diet foods, sports drinks, and beverages for preservation. ​ Growing meat sector and rising consciousness for the proper meat storage owing to the COVID-19 current spread are expected to increase the demand for preservation in the coming years. ​

Regional Trends

The rising pharmaceutical sector in Asia-Pacific is facilitating the demand for calcium propionate. ​Additionally, the demand for animal feed is growing which is also driving the market in Asia-Pacific nations such as India and China. China has one of the dominating markets for calcium propionate from agriculture industry. The agriculture sector in China is producing 29% of the world's meat, 18% of the world's cereal grains, and 50% of its vegetables. The nation is responsible for creating around 20% of the world's food, which makes it the biggest agricultural economy.

Furthermore, Japan is in top 3 in pharmaceutical sector. The domestic market is seeking to expand exports, and international firms is looking for opportunities to invest and wants to access well-funded and managed healthcare system. Aging population and wide access to healthcare facilities drive the healthcare industry in the nation, which is further likely to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period. ​

Recent Developments

June, 2021 : Kerry Group plc (“Kerry”), the global taste & nutrition company, reached agreement to acquire Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp. from an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”) and other shareholders for USD 1,015 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments.

: Kerry Group plc (“Kerry”), the global taste & nutrition company, reached agreement to acquire Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp. from an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”) and other shareholders for USD 1,015 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments. May, 2019: Korean government announced a new national vision - bio-health and aimed to catch 6% of the total pharmaceutical and medical device market. They also planned to expand exports of pharmaceuticals and medical devices to USD 50 billion.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Calcium Propionate Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled “Calcium Propionate Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 289 Million Market Forecast for 2028 USD 390 Million Expected CAGR Growth 2.9% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Application, and Geography Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

