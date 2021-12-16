Agricultural Pheromones Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application.

Agricultural Pheromones Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the agricultural pheromones industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the agricultural pheromones market along with crucial statistical data about the agricultural pheromones market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the agricultural pheromones market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the agricultural pheromones market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the agricultural pheromones market.

Radical Highlights of the agricultural pheromones Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the agricultural pheromones market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the agricultural pheromones market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

